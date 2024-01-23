While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 23

Major 7.0 earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border

A major 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the China-Kyrgyzstan border on Jan 22, the United States Geological Survey said, warning of potentially widespread damage though no casualties have been reported.

The quake was registered just after 6pm GMT (2am Singapore time) at a depth of 13km in China’s Xinjiang region, some 140km west of the city of Aksu, where Chinese media reported heavy tremors were felt.

One resident told state news agency Xinhua that people rushed outside for safety amid the shaking, despite the frigid early morning temperatures hovering around -10 deg C.

