While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 23

Major 7.0 earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border
A major 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the China-Kyrgyzstan border on Jan 22, the United States Geological Survey said, warning of potentially widespread damage though no casualties have been reported.
The quake was registered just after 6pm GMT (2am Singapore time) at a depth of 13km in China’s Xinjiang region, some 140km west of the city of Aksu, where Chinese media reported heavy tremors were felt.
One resident told state news agency Xinhua that people rushed outside for safety amid the shaking, despite the frigid early morning temperatures hovering around -10 deg C.
Haley makes final New Hampshire push to slow Trump’s momentum
Donald Trump’s last remaining Republican opponent, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, was making a final push on Jan 22 to convince New Hampshire voters to turn out and deliver her an upset victory in the state’s presidential nominating contest.
New Hampshire’s primary vote on Jan 23 will split the state’s Republican voters into two camps: those with former president Trump, and those against him. The contest became a one-on-one race on Jan 21, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his struggling campaign and endorsed Trump.
Trump, who polls show leads Mrs Haley by double digits, is hoping to deliver a fatal blow to the former South Carolina governor’s campaign by notching another commanding win. He coasted to a record-setting victory in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation contest last week.
Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence
Stocks moved higher on Jan 22 in the United States and Europe, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 hitting new record highs on growing optimism for the American economy.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will not be cutting interest rates as soon as many investors hoped failed to dent the upbeat mood ahead of a heavy week of US corporate earnings.
Among businesses reporting financial results this week are United Airlines after the closing bell on Jan 22, and other prominent names like Procter & Gamble, Tesla and Netflix.
Bitcoin falls to US$40,000, lowest level since Bitcoin ETF launch
Bitcoin fell to a seven-week low on Jan 22, trading below US$40,000 (S$53,680) for the first time since the launch of eleven spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds on Jan 11.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency quickly recovered, and was last down 3.39 per cent at US$40,181, trading at its lowest since Dec 4. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, was down 5.75 per cent at US$2,343.55.
Bitcoin’s fall follows a run-up in the token on growing excitement the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would approve Bitcoin ETFs, opening up the cryptocurrency to a slew of new investors. Bitcoin gained around 70 per cent from August, when a federal court forced the SEC to review its decision to reject Grayscale Investment’s Bitcoin ETF application.
Italian football legend Gigi Riva dead aged 79
Italian football was mourning one of its most important ever players on Jan 22 after iconic striker Luigi “Gigi” Riva died aged 79.
Nicknamed “Roar of Thunder”, Riva is Italy’s all-time top goalscorer and famous in the Mediterranean nation for firing Cagliari to their only league title in 1970.
Cagliari said “Forever GIGI RIVA” in a short post on X, formerly Twitter, which was accompanied by a picture of their hero in the prime of his career.