While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22

DeSantis suspends presidential campaign, backs Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was once the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump, ended his election campaign on Jan 21 and threw his support behind the former president.

Mr DeSantis’ withdrawal, after months of weakening support, leaves only low-polling Nikki Haley standing between Trump and the nomination as the Republican Party’s candidate for the US presidential election in November.

In a video message, Mr DeSantis said that following his second place finish last week in the Iowa caucuses he could not “ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

The decision came less than two days before the New Hampshire primary, where polls showed him far behind front-runner Trump and former UN ambassador Ms Haley.

