While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22

DeSantis suspends presidential campaign, backs Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was once the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump, ended his election campaign on Jan 21 and threw his support behind the former president.
Mr DeSantis’ withdrawal, after months of weakening support, leaves only low-polling Nikki Haley standing between Trump and the nomination as the Republican Party’s candidate for the US presidential election in November.
In a video message, Mr DeSantis said that following his second place finish last week in the Iowa caucuses he could not “ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”
The decision came less than two days before the New Hampshire primary, where polls showed him far behind front-runner Trump and former UN ambassador Ms Haley.
Netanyahu rejects Hamas conditions for hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Jan 21 rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel’s complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza.
“In exchange for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of all the murderers and rapists,” Mr Netanyahu said in a statement. “And leaving Hamas intact.”
“I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas,” Mr Netanyahu said.
Britain’s Duchess of York diagnosed with skin cancer
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, British media reported on Jan 21, in another health problem for a member of Britain’s royal family.
Sarah, 64, who was married to Prince Andrew, was treated for breast cancer in 2023 and has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after several moles were removed.
“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages,” Sky News quoted her spokesman as saying.
Jota, Nunez send Liverpool five points clear
Liverpool shrugged off the absence of Mohamed Salah to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez struck twice in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Jan 21.
The Reds’ title credentials will be tested while their star man is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
But Jota and Nunez stood up to be counted to secure a vital win at one of the form sides in the Premier League.
De Minaur devastated over Australian Open exit
Alex de Minaur’s belief that he could beat Andrey Rublev and finally reach the Australian Open quarter-finals made Jan 21’s defeat all the more devastating for the local favourite.
On a day when Australia Open defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were both in action, all eyes in Melbourne were on 10th seed Alex de Minaur as he aimed to keep home interest in the competition alive.
De Minaur was the last Australian left in the singles, but his 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0 loss to the fifth seed was certainly a world away from last year’s exit at the same stage, when he was demolished in straight sets by Djokovic.