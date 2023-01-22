While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22

Tearful Zelensky honours top officials killed in helicopter crash

A tearful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended a memorial service on Saturday to commemorate seven senior officials killed in a helicopter crash, a fresh blow to a nation already grieving its many war dead.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy and five other high-ranking ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when their French-made Super Puma helicopter plummeted amid fog into a nursery near Kyiv.

Another seven people were killed, including one child, in the crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause.

