While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22

Tearful Zelensky honours top officials killed in helicopter crash
A tearful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended a memorial service on Saturday to commemorate seven senior officials killed in a helicopter crash, a fresh blow to a nation already grieving its many war dead.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy and five other high-ranking ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when their French-made Super Puma helicopter plummeted amid fog into a nursery near Kyiv.
Another seven people were killed, including one child, in the crash.
Officials are still investigating the cause.
White House chief of staff expected to leave in weeks
Mr Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s White House chief of staff, plans to leave his post in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, in a major changing of the guard.
Mr Klain has informed Mr Biden of his plans, the sources said, confirming a New York Times story that said the long-serving aide would likely depart after the president’s State of the Union address on Feb 7.
Mr Klain, 61, has a long history at the White House, having served as chief of staff to former vice-president Al Gore and to Mr Biden when he was vice-president under president Barack Obama.
Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top 4 hopes, Newcastle held
Liverpool and Chelsea did little for their chances of climbing into the Premier League’s top four with an uninspiring 0-0 draw as Newcastle went third after another goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
In a repeat of last season’s League and FA Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties after 0-0 draws, neither side could break the deadlock at Anfield to remain 10 points off the top four.
Chelsea did have the ball in the net early on, but Kai Havertz’s strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.
Marathon man Murray runs out of steam against Bautista Agut
Andy Murray’s brave Australian Open tennis run ground to a halt against Roberto Bautista Agut, the Spaniard fending off the fatigued former world number one 6-1 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4 in the third round to advance on Saturday.
After back-to-back five-set wins over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, a ragged Murray hung tough against the 24th seed but was gradually worn down over the course of the three-and-a-half hour slog at a floodlit Margaret Court Arena.
Murray’s previous match against Kokkinakis, which ended past four in the morning after nearly five hours of play, left him with little sleep, a bad back and a slew of blisters that needed draining from his feet.
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘30 plus broken bones’ in accident
Actor Jeremy Renner – perhaps best known as Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe films – said on Saturday he broke more than 30 broken bones when he was run over by his own snow plough at his Nevada home on New Year’s Day.
The Avengers star spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the giant six-tonne vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway.
“These 30=plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” the 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram, thanking fans for their messages of support