While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22

Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a virtual meeting on Friday to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security issues, including China, North Korea’s missiles and Russia’s threat to Ukraine.

The online meeting, their first substantial talks since Kishida became Japan’s prime minister in October, followed “two-plus-two” discussions this month at which defence and foreign ministers from the longtime allies voiced strong concern about China’s growing might and vowed to respond if necessary to destabilising activity in the Indo-Pacific.

Kishida said he and Biden had agreed to cooperate to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, to work closely on China and the North Korean missile issue and also to cooperate on Ukraine.

He also said Japan would host a meeting of the Quad grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India in the first half of this year with Biden visiting.

