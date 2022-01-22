While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22

Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation
US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a virtual meeting on Friday to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security issues, including China, North Korea’s missiles and Russia’s threat to Ukraine.
The online meeting, their first substantial talks since Kishida became Japan’s prime minister in October, followed “two-plus-two” discussions this month at which defence and foreign ministers from the longtime allies voiced strong concern about China’s growing might and vowed to respond if necessary to destabilising activity in the Indo-Pacific.
Kishida said he and Biden had agreed to cooperate to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, to work closely on China and the North Korean missile issue and also to cooperate on Ukraine.
He also said Japan would host a meeting of the Quad grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India in the first half of this year with Biden visiting.
Biden administration suspending US flights by China carriers
The US Transportation Department said on Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some US carrier flights over Covid-19 concerns.
The Biden administration action came after Chinese authorities suspended 20 United Airlines, 10 American Airlines and 14 Delta Air Lines flights since Dec 31 after some passengers tested positive for Covid-19.
The Transportation Department said as recently as Tuesday that the Chinese government had cancelled US flights.
Qatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint row
Qatar Airways took a US$4 million-a-day (S$5.3 million) dispute with Europe's Airbus to social media on Friday, publishing a video of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns."
The two sides have been locked for months in a spiralling dispute over deterioration to paint and anti-lightning protection on the passenger jets, which Airbus has said is happening prematurely but does not represent any safety issue.
Qatar Airways hit back with the first official images of jets grounded by its regulator after Airbus accused the state airline of engineering the dispute to obtain compensation.
Senior UK police officer jailed for spying on naked women
A senior officer from London's Metropolitan Police was on Friday (Jan 21) jailed for three years after being caught using hidden spy cameras to film naked women, in another damaging blow for the force.
Detective Inspector Neil Corbel, 40, told police he was addicted to pornography after his hard drive was discovered to contain images of 51 suspected victims, 19 of whom testified against him.
Corbel, a former counter-terrorism officer, took on various false identities to lure models for photoshoots before planting spy cameras in hotel rooms and flats.
Real lawsuit over virtual Hermes Birkin bags
French luxury group Hermes has started legal proceedings against a US artist over virtual versions inspired by its iconic Birkin bags.
Mason Rothschild creates digital art that he sells as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which can be traded online but ownership cannot be forged.
These have transformed digital items ranging from illustrations to memes into virtual collectors' items.