While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22

US confirms first case of Wuhan virus

The United States on Tuesday reported its first case of the coronavirus spreading in China, with public health officials confirming a man in his 30s living in the West Coast state of Washington as America’s patient zero.

The patient had travelled to the Wuhan region of China but displayed no symptoms when he arrived in the US on Jan 15, federal and local officials said at a press conference.

He had taken a non-direct flight from Wuhan and landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, two days before the US began screening travellers from Wuhan who landed in three airports: Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

On Jan 19, the man sought care at a local medical facility and reported his travel history. His case was reported to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which conducted overnight tests and confirmed he had the virus on Jan 20.

Trump's impeachment trial opens with Senate battling over rules

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial formally opened in the Senate with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared to push through ground rules that could wrap up the proceedings within days as Democrats vowed to fight him at every turn.

McConnell said a majority in the GOP-controlled chamber already backs his resolution setting out the terms of the trial that "tracks closely with past precedents".

He made last-minute changes to the final document offered in the Senate on Tuesday to extend arguments by the House and Trump's defence team over three days each rather the two days he initially proposed.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan warn media over paparazzi shots

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers after stepping down from their royal duties to start a new life in Canada, a royal source said on Tuesday.

The warning came after the media published images of Meghan taking a stroll through a park in Canada.

They have been used by several outlets, including on the front page of the Sun, Britain's best-selling daily newspaper.

Football: Super sub Aguero gets winner for Man City at Sheffield United

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero came off the bench to grab a 73rd-minute winner as they solidified their grip on second place in the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

City's Brazilian Gabriel Jesus had a first-half penalty saved by Dean Henderson and the keeper, on loan from Manchester United, also produced a fine save to keep out a Raheem Sterling effort.

Aguero was sent on to replace Jesus in the 67th minute and it did not take long for him to make an impact as his perfectly-timed run into the box was picked out immaculately by Kevin De Bruyne, leaving the Argentine with a simple tap-in.

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who last year postponed a world tour due to health issues, disclosed in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Osbourne, 71, said on ABC's Good Morning America that he received the diagnosis in February 2019 after he fell at home and had to have neck surgery.

He also recently suffered from pneumonia, flu complications and infections in his hand.

