While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 20

Japan probe lands on moon; can’t generate solar power
Japan on Jan 20 became the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon, but the probe was not generating solar power, its space agency said, during a mission to prove a “precision” landing technology and revitalise a space programme that has suffered setbacks.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) said its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) landed the moon’s surface at around 12.20am (11.20pm on Jan 19, Singapore time) and re-established communication with earth, but its solar panels were not able to generate electricity, possibly because they are angled wrong.
“Slim is now operating only on its battery, and we are prioritising the transfer of its data onto earth,” Dr Hitoshi Kuninaka, the head of Jaxa’s research centre, told a press conference.
Despite “life-sustaining treatments” such as turning off its heater, Slim’s battery lasts only for “a few hours”, so Jaxa will maintain the status quo rather than take risky actions.
US carries out fresh strikes against Yemen’s Houthis
The US military carried out another round of strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Jan 19, targeting missile launchers that were preparing for attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, the White House said.
Washington is seeking to reduce the Iran-backed Houthis’ military capabilities, but the Yemeni rebels are still able to continue their attacks despite a week of strikes, and they have vowed that they will keep targeting merchant vessels.
The Houthis began striking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, and subsequently declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.
Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing
An Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane made an emergency return to Miami International Airport following an engine problem shortly after takeoff, the airline said – prompting another investigation into the aviation giant.
The plane, which was headed to Puerto Rico, landed safely late on Jan 18 “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure,” an Atlas Air spokesman told AFP in a statement. No injuries were reported.
A post-flight inspection revealed a softball-size hole above the second engine, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a notice.
Nearly 20,000 babies born into Gaza war ‘hell’, says UN
The United Nations said on Jan 19 that thousands of babies had been born in conditions “beyond belief” in Gaza since the war there erupted more than three months ago.
Spokeswoman Tess Ingram, who came back from a recent visit to the Gaza Strip, described mothers bleeding to death and one nurse who had performed emergency caesareans on six dead women.
Nearly 20,000 babies have been born into the war that began after the Hamas attacks inside Israel on Oct 7, according to the UN children’s agency United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).
Baldwin charged with manslaughter over Rust film death
Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter – again – over the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of his film Rust, court documents filed on Jan 19 showed.
Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget Western in New Mexico when it discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the October 2021 shooting, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which in any case should have been loaded with a non-lethal blank.