While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 20

Japan probe lands on moon; can’t generate solar power

Japan on Jan 20 became the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon, but the probe was not generating solar power, its space agency said, during a mission to prove a “precision” landing technology and revitalise a space programme that has suffered setbacks.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) said its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) landed the moon’s surface at around 12.20am (11.20pm on Jan 19, Singapore time) and re-established communication with earth, but its solar panels were not able to generate electricity, possibly because they are angled wrong.

“Slim is now operating only on its battery, and we are prioritising the transfer of its data onto earth,” Dr Hitoshi Kuninaka, the head of Jaxa’s research centre, told a press conference.

Despite “life-sustaining treatments” such as turning off its heater, Slim’s battery lasts only for “a few hours”, so Jaxa will maintain the status quo rather than take risky actions.

READ MORE HERE

US carries out fresh strikes against Yemen’s Houthis