While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 2

Europe tops 100 million Covid-19 cases
Europe has recorded over 100 million coronavirus cases, more than a third of all infections worldwide, since the start of the pandemic, an AFP tally on Saturday showed.
The continent has once again become the pandemic's epicentre in recent months, and is battling an upsurge of cases spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the virus.
The European region, including 52 countries and territories from the Atlantic coast to Azerbaijan and Russia, has recorded 100,074,753 infections of Covid-19 over the past two years, an AFP tally of official figures showed at 1845 GMT (2.45am on Sunday, Singapore time).
That is equivalent to more than a third of the 288,279,803 cases declared worldwide since the outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019 in China.
US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes
US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks their already postponed rollout of 5G networks, amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment.
The two companies said on Saturday they are reviewing the request.
The US rollout of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for Dec 5, but was delayed to Jan 5 after aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing raised concerns about potential interference with the devices planes use to measure altitude.
France bans plastic packaging for fruits and vegetables
A ban on the use of plastic to package a range of fruits and vegetables came into force in France on Saturday, to the dismay of the sector's packaging industry.
Environmentalists have long campaigned against single-use plastics as pollution worsens globally, while President Emmanuel Macron has backed the move, defending a "pragmatic" approach.
The October decree covers, for example, the sale of under 1.5kg of apples.
Indonesia miffed after 4 players ruled out in Suzuki Cup loss
Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-Yong expressed disappointment after four of his players were ruled out of the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final loss against Thailand on Saturday for breaching the competition's Covid-19 protocols.
Rizky Ridho Ramadhani, Elkan Baggott, Victor Igbonefo and Rizky Dwi Febrianto were reported to have left their hotel for up to two hours in breach of the strict arrangements put in place for players and team officials for the duration of the month-long tournament in Singapore.
Following an investigation by an Asean Football Federation disciplinary committee, it was decided the players had failed to follow controlled rules and were barred from involvement in the match.
City move 11 points clear, West Ham, Spurs close on top four
Manchester City took another giant stride towards retaining the Premier League title with a controversial 2-1 win at 10-man Arsenal, as West Ham and Tottenham took advantage to close the gap to the top four.
City are now 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 ahead of Liverpool, who face off on Sunday with precious little more room for error if they are to mount a title challenge despite having games in hand.
Liverpool will have to cope without manager Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge after he returned a suspected positive test for coronavirus.