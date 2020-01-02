While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 2

Tourists urged to flee as Australia wildfire danger intensifies

Thousands of tourists holidaying on the south coast of Australia have been told to evacuate before the weekend when extreme weather is set to intensify deadly wildfires sweeping through the region.

The Rural Fire Service said anyone in the southeastern tip of New South Wales state should get out in the next two days.

The 230km-stretch from Batemans Bay down to the Victoria state border has been ravaged by fires this week, as infernos turned the sky blood red and rained down embers and ash on communities.

At least seven people have been killed on the south coast of New South Wales this week and hundreds of properties destroyed.

Hong Kong police say 'around 400' arrested in New Year's Day unrest

Hong Kong police said they had arrested "around 400" people on Wednesday after a massive New Year's Day pro-democracy rally saw clashes between police and hardcore protesters.

The arrests were made for offences including "unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons", senior superintendent Jim Ng said at a press conference, adding that police had asked for the rally to be terminated earlier than planned because of unrest.

Organisers claimed more than a million people participated in the rally.

Study finds Google AI system could improve breast cancer detection

A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at predicting which women would develop breast cancer based on screening mammograms and showed promise at reducing errors, researchers in the United States and Britain reported.

The study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, is the latest to show that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to improve the accuracy of screening for breast cancer, which affects one in eight women globally.

Radiologists miss about 20% of breast cancers in mammograms, the American Cancer Society says, and half of all women who get the screenings over a 10-year period have a false positive result.

Mariah Carey first to score number one hit in four different decades

Pop diva Mariah Carey has had a long list of hits over the years, but her classic holiday song has helped her make history as the first artist to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated January 4, 2020, based on sales, radio airplay and streaming data - its third week atop the rankings.

That means Carey has had a number one single in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

EPL: Spurs lose at Southampton as Kane limps off injured

Tottenham's push for a top four finish in the Premier League suffered another setback on Wednesday as Danny Ings's winner handed Southampton a well-deserved 1-0 win at St Mary's, while England striker Harry Kane limped off with a hamstring injury.

Ings produced the one real moment of quality in the game by lifting the ball over Toby Alderweireld before firing home his ninth goal in as many Premier League starts to lift the Saints up to 12th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

There was little response from Jose Mourinho's men as they slipped six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, apart from the moment when Kane injured himself as he converted Christian Eriksen's free-kick, but was flagged offside before hobbling down the tunnel.

