While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 2

Brazil's new far-right president vows to 'strengthen democracy'

Right-wing nationalist Jair Bolsonaro took office as Brazil's president, vowing to crack down on rampant political corruption and bring an end to the economic mismanagement of previous leftist governments.

Addressing a joint session of Congress minutes after taking the oath of office, Bolsonaro, a former army captain and admirer of the country's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, vowed to adhere to democratic rules of Brazil's constitution.

He called on lawmakers to help him "free the nation definitively from the yoke of corruption, crime, economic irresponsibility and ideological submission".

On the economic front, the new leader promised to open foreign markets for Brazil and enact reforms to reduce a yawning budget deficit, putting government accounts on a sustainable path.

Baby boy found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast

A baby boy has been found alive after 35 hours spent in freezing cold in the rubble of a Russian apartment block that partially collapsed in an explosion, emergency officials reported, calling it a miracle.

The blast, thought to have been caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments in a 10-storey building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk on Monday, killing at least seven people with 36 people still missing.

Video footage from the local emergency ministry showed a rescuer worker removing the baby dressed in pink socks and putting a blanket around it before he starts running towards an ambulance.

Nasa probe 'phones home' in landmark mission to solar system's edge

Nasa's New Horizons explorer successfully "phoned home" on Tuesday (Jan 1) after a journey to the most distant world ever explored by humankind, a frozen rock at the edge of the solar system that scientists hope will uncover secrets to its creation.

The nuclear-powered space probe has travelled 6.4 billion km to come within 3,540km of Ultima Thule, an apparently peanut-shaped, 32-km-long space rock in the uncharted heart of the Kuiper Belt.

The belt is a ring of icy celestial bodies just outside Neptune's orbit.

Tennis: Federer emerges victorious in historic clash with Serena

Roger Federer emerged triumphant from a historic first meeting with Serena Williams in the Hopman Cup, but tennis was the true winner as two of the game’s greats treated fans worldwide to an unforgettable evening.

Defending champions Switzerland sealed a 2-1 victory over six-times winners United States that left them bottom of Group B but the result mattered little to over 14,000 fans in Perth and millions around the world who had eagerly awaited the contest.

Federer and Williams, holders of a combined 43 singles Grand Slam crowns, won their singles matches to keep the mixed doubles clash alive and the deciding match lived up to the hype it had generated as both players left the court with big smiles.

Football: Spurs back up to second after 3-0 win at Cardiff

Tottenham moved back into second place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool, after cruising to a 3-0 win at lowly Cardiff City.

Liverpool face third-placed Manchester City on Thursday night, and City could move above Spurs if they avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs, beaten by Wolves at home on Saturday, took just three minutes to get in front in South Wales through the familiar source of captain Harry Kane.

