While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 19

US not ‘there yet’ on Abrams tanks for Ukraine: Pentagon
The United States is not currently prepared to provide advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday, citing difficulties in maintenance and training.
Ukraine has repeatedly pushed for modern Western tanks to help battle Russia’s invasion, and Germany has reportedly linked its decision on whether to do so to Washington’s willingness to provide Abrams.
“I just don’t think we’re there yet,” US Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists when asked about providing Abrams to Ukraine, though he did not completely close the door on a shift in the future.
“The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It’s expensive, it’s hard to train on, it has a jet engine – I think it’s about three gallons to the mile with jet fuel. It is not the easiest system to maintain,” Mr Kahl said.
Zelensky calls for speed from allies in helping Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his Western allies to take quicker decisions to help his war-struck country on Wednesday, warning that “tyranny is outpacing democracies”.
In an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos by videolink, the Ukrainian leader issued a “call for speed” in a barely veiled reference to hesitations in Germany about whether to supply heavy Leopard tanks to the country.
“The time the Free World uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill,” Mr Zelensky said, ahead of a meeting of Ukraine’s Western arms suppliers in Germany on Friday.
Philippines’ Marcos says South China Sea ‘keeps him up at night’
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea “keeps him up at night”, but his country was committed to peace despite Beijing’s territorial claims.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Marcos said his nation was watching as a “bystander” whenever tensions rise after Chinese or US warships cross the region.
“If something goes wrong here, we are going to suffer,” he said.
Spanish woman tipped as ‘world’s oldest person’ at 115
A Spanish great-grandmother who was born in the United States has likely become the world’s oldest living person at 115, a Guinness World Records consultant said on Wednesday.
Maria Branyas Morera is believed to have assumed the title following the death on Tuesday of French nun Lucile Randon aged 118, senior consultant for gerontology Robert D. Young said.
Guinness World Records must still make the official decision after carrying out document checks and interviewing Branyas Morera’s family, added Mr Young.
Olise wonder-strike forces United to settle for Palace draw
Manchester United’s winning run came to an end as Michael Olise’s superb stoppage-time free-kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Erik ten Hag’s side led through Bruno Fernandes’ first half strike at Selhurst Park as they looked to record their longest winning streak in 14 years.
But Olise halted United’s run at nine successive victories in all competitions when he smashed a breathtaking set-piece past David de Gea in the final seconds.