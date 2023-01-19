While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 19

US not ‘there yet’ on Abrams tanks for Ukraine: Pentagon

The United States is not currently prepared to provide advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday, citing difficulties in maintenance and training.

Ukraine has repeatedly pushed for modern Western tanks to help battle Russia’s invasion, and Germany has reportedly linked its decision on whether to do so to Washington’s willingness to provide Abrams.

“I just don’t think we’re there yet,” US Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists when asked about providing Abrams to Ukraine, though he did not completely close the door on a shift in the future.

“The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It’s expensive, it’s hard to train on, it has a jet engine – I think it’s about three gallons to the mile with jet fuel. It is not the easiest system to maintain,” Mr Kahl said.

READ MORE HERE

Zelensky calls for speed from allies in helping Ukraine