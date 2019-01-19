While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 19

Trump, North Korea’s Kim to hold second summit in late February

US President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February but will maintain economic sanctions on Pyongyang, the White House said after Trump met Pyongyang’s top nuclear negotiator.

The announcement came amid a diplomatic flurry in Washington surrounding the visit of Kim Yong Chol, a hardline former spy chief, and marked a sign of movement in a denuclearisation effort that has stalled since a landmark meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader in Singapore last year.

“President Donald J. Trump met with Kim Yong Chol for an hour and a half to discuss denuclearisation and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February,” White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said.

Sanders insisted that while Trump’s talks with the North Korean were productive, the United States “is going to continue to keep pressure and sanctions on North Korea.”

Pelosi accuses Trump of endangering US troops, lawmakers by publicising trip

S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of putting American troops and civilians working in Afghanistan in danger by publicising a planned congressional trip to the war-torn country, as tensions between the leaders spiked on the 28th day of a partial government shutdown.

The White House rejected Pelosi’s charge

The Republican Trump administration, which on Thursday had blocked Democrat Pelosi from making the trip to Afghanistan, on Friday slapped a blanket ban on all US congressional travel on government-owned or operated aircraft while the shutdown continues.

Man sets himself on fire in central Prague

A Czech man set himself on fire in central Prague where the student activist Jan Palach self-immolated 50 years ago to protest the Soviet-led occupation of the then Czechoslovakia.

The man was put into an artificial coma and hospitalised with burns to his head and hands after setting himself alight at Wenceslas Square, officials said.

"The man born in 1964 set himself on fire around 3pm using a flammable substance," Prague police said on Twitter, adding that passersby put out the flames with clothing and a fire extinguisher from a nearby coffee shop.

Wife of Chinese ex-Interpol chief seeks asylum in France: Reports

The wife of the former Chinese Interpol chief being held in his home country on corruption charges has applied for asylum in France, media reports said.

Grace Meng has remained in the French city of Lyon, the site of Interpol's headquarters, since her husband Meng Hongwei disappeared - and was later revealed to have been arrested - while visiting China in September.

She told Franceinfo radio and the Liberation newspaper that she fears for her life and that of their twin sons, despite being under French police protection.

Dior declares men's fashion future to be suited and booted

Dior set out to redefine 21th-century tailoring on Friday (Jan 18) in a show which summed up a Paris men's fashion week in which the suit has made a surprising comeback.

British-born designer Kim Jones drew inspiration from the French capital's heroic statuary to suggest that there was no better armour for the modern man than well-cut clothes.

His spectacular show in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower had models standing still like statues on a moving conveyer belt catwalk.

