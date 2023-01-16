While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 16

More heavy weapons for Ukraine ‘in near future’, says Nato chief

Ukraine can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media on Sunday.

Kyiv has long pushed for heavier weaponry, including tanks. But Western nations have been reluctant, citing fears of becoming drawn into the war or provoking Russia.

The comments come ahead of a meeting this week of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“We are in a decisive phase of the war,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

