While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 16

More heavy weapons for Ukraine ‘in near future’, says Nato chief
Ukraine can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media on Sunday.
Kyiv has long pushed for heavier weaponry, including tanks. But Western nations have been reluctant, citing fears of becoming drawn into the war or provoking Russia.
The comments come ahead of a meeting this week of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
“We are in a decisive phase of the war,” Mr Stoltenberg said.
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with an investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium found in a cargo package at London’s Heathrow Airport, the UK’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of a terror offence on Saturday and was released on bail as part of the investigation, the police said.
A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec 29.
Blast occurs at China chemical plant, casualties unknown
An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in north-eastern China on Sunday.
The blast occurred at a plant of privately owned Panjin Haoye Chemical at about 1.30pm in Liaoning province, China Central Television reported.
The local government has started rescue work, the report said, without saying whether there were any casualties or economic damage caused by the incident.
In King tribute, Biden invokes ‘battle for soul of this nation’
President Joe Biden told Americans to look towards Martin Luther King Jr’s life for lessons on repairing their divisions, extremism and injustice, as he become the first sitting US president to speak at a Sunday service in the civil rights leader’s church in Atlanta.
Marking Monday’s national holiday celebrating King, Mr Biden delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock, centred on a common theme - the country and the world are battling against autocratic forces.
“The fact is that I stand here at a critical juncture for the United States and the world in my view,” Mr Biden said, calling it a “time of choosing.”
Football: Don’t deny it, Arsenal are now title favourites
One can snigger at Arsenal summer signing Gabriel Jesus missing out for months through injury, or laugh at Chelsea gazumping them to a much-needed deal for one of Europe’s wonderkinds in Mykhailo Mudryk.
But with almost half the season now gone, rivals and critics alike cannot deny that Arsenal are now title favourites.
The Gunners emphatically underlined their English Premier League title credentials in the north London Derby on Sunday after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on their own patch.