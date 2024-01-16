While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 16, 2024

US merchant vessel struck by Houthi militants as shippers told to avoid Red Sea

Houthi militants hit a US-owned commercial vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile on Jan 15, underscoring warnings that the world’s most important trade artery remains too risky for navigation.

The Gibraltar Eagle, sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was struck at about 4pm local time in the Gulf of Aden, US Central Command said on X.

No one was injured, the vessel avoided significant damage and continued its journey.

The strike underscores warnings from the US, reported by a top industry trade group, that ships should steer clear of the Red Sea. The Department of Transportation also issued a warning to US merchant ships Monday, telling them to avoid the area until further notice.

