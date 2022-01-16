While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 16

Thousands protest in Vienna against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

Thousands of people took to the streets of Austria's capital on Saturday to protest against government plans to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all next month.

"The government must go!" crowds chanted at one rally in central Vienna in what has become a routine Saturday event.

Parliament is scheduled to vote next week on the issue, which has polarised the country as coronavirus cases surge.

In November 2021, the government announced a fourth national lockdown and said it would make vaccinations compulsory for all Austrians, the first European Union country to do so.

READ MORE HERE

Tsunami warnings triggered in Japan, Pacific islands after Tonga volcano eruption