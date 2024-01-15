While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 15

Face reality, Taiwan tells China, after polls win
Taiwan has told China to “face reality” and respect its election outcome, in a riposte to Beijing after the latter sought to use the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) thin victory margin against it while reiterating that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan”.
As the dust settles after Polling Day, the island is also grappling with the changes that the results herald: a new era in domestic politics with the rise of a third force – neither the DPP nor the Kuomintang (KMT) – driven largely by angry young voters.
Some 14 million Taiwanese voted on Jan 13, and Mr Lai Ching-te won – but with just around 40 per cent of the vote, making him only the second leader in Taiwanese history to garner less than a majority of the presidential vote since the DPP’s Mr Chen Shui-bian won 39.3 per cent in 2000.
Post-election, Beijing said the results show that the DPP cannot represent the mainstream sentiments of voters on the island. It added that the election “will not impede the inevitable trend of China’s reunification”, and that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan”.
Ukraine says China needed for peace process
China needs to be involved in talks to end the war with Russia, Ukraine’s top representative said, after a high-level diplomatic meeting ahead of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Jan 14 it was important that Russian ally China was at the table when Kyiv convenes further meetings on its peace formula.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation in Davos this week. Asked if President Volodymyr Zelensky would meet Mr Li, Mr Yermak told a news briefing “let’s see”, adding he had not seen the Ukrainian president’s final agenda.
Maldives calls for withdrawal of Indian troops by March 15
The Maldives has called for India to withdraw troops from its territory by March 15, an official said on Jan 14, in a step that will further strain ties between the South Asian neighbours.
President Mohamed Muizzu won the nation’s presidential election in 2023 with a pledge to end the Maldives’ “India first” policy, in a region where New Delhi and Beijing compete for influence.
A small contingent of around 80 Indian soldiers are stationed on the Indian Ocean archipelago to provide support for military equipment given to the Maldives by New Delhi and assist in humanitarian activities in the region. Dr Muizzu proposed their removal in talks at the foreign ministry between senior delegations from both countries.
Climate protesters interrupt Trump event in Iowa
Several young protesters chanting “Trump, climate criminal” briefly disrupted an Iowa campaign event by the former US president on the eve of the state’s first-in-nation vote in the Republican presidential nomination race.
One protester held a black-and-yellow banner bearing the same three words before being quickly hustled from the room by guards, in an incident witnessed by AFP journalists.
The roomful of Donald Trump supporters responded with loud shouts of “USA, USA!”
Palestine refuse to be downcast despite Asian Cup thrashing
Palestine’s coach is confident they will still reach the Asian Cup knockouts for the first time, despite being thrashed 4-1 by Iran in their opening game on Jan 14.
The Palestinians conceded a goal after just 64 seconds as Iran launched their title charge in emphatic fashion in Qatar.
The match coincided with the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the grim milestone adding extra significance to an occasion that went beyond football.