While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 15

Face reality, Taiwan tells China, after polls win

Taiwan has told China to “face reality” and respect its election outcome, in a riposte to Beijing after the latter sought to use the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) thin victory margin against it while reiterating that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan”.

As the dust settles after Polling Day, the island is also grappling with the changes that the results herald: a new era in domestic politics with the rise of a third force – neither the DPP nor the Kuomintang (KMT) – driven largely by angry young voters.

Some 14 million Taiwanese voted on Jan 13, and Mr Lai Ching-te won – but with just around 40 per cent of the vote, making him only the second leader in Taiwanese history to garner less than a majority of the presidential vote since the DPP’s Mr Chen Shui-bian won 39.3 per cent in 2000.

Post-election, Beijing said the results show that the DPP cannot represent the mainstream sentiments of voters on the island. It added that the election “will not impede the inevitable trend of China’s reunification”, and that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan”.

