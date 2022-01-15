While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 15

US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine

Russia has put in place operatives trained in explosives to carry out a “false- flag” operation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, US officials alleged on Friday.

The United States released intelligence findings the day after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Russia, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, was “laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for an invasion.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said US intelligence believed Russia could begin the operations “several weeks” before a military invasion, which could start between mid-January and mid-February.

“We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine,” Psaki told reporters. “The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy forces.”

