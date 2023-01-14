While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14

US strongly committed to Japan’s defence, praise for reforms

US President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday that the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo’s “historic” defence reforms.

Mr Kishida is in Washington on the last stop in a tour of the Group of 7 industrial powers and has been seeking to bolster long-standing alliances amid rising concern in Japan, and the US, about mounting regional security threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

In a meeting at the White House, Mr Biden called it a “remarkable moment” in the US-Japan alliance and said the two nations had never been closer.

Mr Kishida thanked Mr Biden for US work on regional security and said: “Japan and the United States are currently facing the most challenging and complex security environment in recent history.”

