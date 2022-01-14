While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14

UK authorities suspect Chinese spy active in parliament
British security services have warned MPs that a suspected Chinese agent "knowingly engaged in political interference activities" inside parliament, authorities said on Thursday.
The office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle confirmed that it had emailed MPs to tell them of the incident, in consultation with the security services.
A notice named the suspect as Christine Lee, saying she had "knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party".
The London-based solicitor reportedly donated £200,000 (S$370,000) to former Labour shadow Cabinet member Barry Gardiner and hundreds of thousands of pounds to his party.
Prince stripped of royal and military links amid abuse lawsuit
Prince Andrew had his military links and royal patronages removed on Thursday and will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness", Buckingham Palace said, as the son of Queen Elizabeth fights a US lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse.
Andrew, 61, the Duke of York, was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and after a disastrous BBC TV interview which the prince had hoped would clear his name.
Thursday's move by the royal family means he will now lose all his royal connections.
ISIS militants' bodies left to rot for years in Libya
Hundreds of bodies of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters killed in battle years ago are rotting in food freezers outside a Libyan city while authorities work out what to do with them, a grim reminder of the disarray a failed election was meant to address.
Stored in a dusty corner of a compound south-east of Misrata, the 742 bodies were gathered by the internationally recognised government in 2016 from battlefields and informal graves, but there was no agreement on how or where they should be buried.
Instead, Libya's conflict rumbled on, frontlines shifted, governments changed and financial crises came and went. The corpses, meanwhile, began to decompose, as power supplies to refrigerated containers were interrupted.
Djokovic makes other players 'look like fools', says Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic has put the Australian Open at risk and made other tennis players "look like fools" after travelling to Australia unvaccinated, world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Thursday.
The Serbian world No. 1, top seed and defending champion is looking to secure a 10th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park - it gets underway next Monday - and an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam crown.
But the vaccine-sceptic's fate remains uncertain with Australia's government pondering whether to revoke his visa again and throw him out of the country for breaking Covid protocols.
Police have not received Baldwin's phone over Rust shooting
US detectives said on Thursday they are still waiting for Alec Baldwin's cellphone, despite obtaining a warrant for it last month, as they gather evidence concerning the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the Rust movie set.
Baldwin was brandishing a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the low-budget Western being filmed in New Mexico in October when it discharged a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins.
Police are looking into how live ammunition could have been present on set, which is strictly prohibited in the film industry precisely to avoid such an accident.