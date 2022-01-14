While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14

UK authorities suspect Chinese spy active in parliament

British security services have warned MPs that a suspected Chinese agent "knowingly engaged in political interference activities" inside parliament, authorities said on Thursday.

The office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle confirmed that it had emailed MPs to tell them of the incident, in consultation with the security services.

A notice named the suspect as Christine Lee, saying she had "knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party".

The London-based solicitor reportedly donated £200,000 (S$370,000) to former Labour shadow Cabinet member Barry Gardiner and hundreds of thousands of pounds to his party.

