While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on Wednesday by the House of Representatives, in a bipartisan vote that saw all 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans vote to charge him with incitement of insurrection following the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Mr Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice, following his first impeachment in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Unlike in 2019 when not a single Republican voted to impeach Mr Trump, Wednesday’s vote had 10 Republicans break from the President, and a number of senior Republicans level significant criticism at Mr Trump’s actions. Some 197 Republicans voted against impeachment.

The impeachment vote sets up a trial in the Senate to convict or acquit Mr Trump, who has seven days left in office, and possibly bar him from future office.

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell to lead Joe Biden's Asia policy

US President-elect Joe Biden has picked an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his senior official for Asia policy, including the relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Biden's transition said on Wednesday.

Campbell, the top US diplomat for Asia under Democratic President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is considered an architect of their "pivot to Asia" strategy, a vaunted but so far still limited rebalancing of resources to the region.

"I can confirm Kurt will be coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the NSC," the transition spokeswoman said, referring to the White House National Security Council.

World's oldest known cave painting found in Indonesia

Archaeologists have discovered the world's oldest known cave painting: a life-sized picture of a wild pig that was made at least 45,500 years ago in Indonesia.

The finding described in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday provides the earliest evidence of human settlement of the region.

Measuring 136 by 54 centimeters the Sulawesi warty pig was painted using dark red ochre pigment and has a short crest of upright hair, as well as a pair of horn-like facial warts characteristic of adult males of the species.

Indonesian plane went from no flights to 132 in less than a month

The ageing plane flew during a heavy storm in a country with a long history of flight disasters. It had also been out of service for nine months.

According to Indonesia's Ministry of Transportation, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, which plunged into the Java Sea on Saturday afternoon, killing all 62 passengers and crew members on board, had been in a hangar for most of last year after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out much of commercial flight.

The effect such a hiatus may have had on the 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 is still unclear, but experts have warned that the continuing collapse of air travel could pose potential safety risks from mothballed planes.

Lewandowski credits Klopp's role in making him a top striker

Robert Lewandowski has opened up about the role Jurgen Klopp played in his career as the Bayern Munich striker continues to bang in the goals this season for the European champions.

Lewandowski was voted Fifa's best male player last month, while Klopp won the men's coach award for the second year running after ending Liverpool's 30-year wait to be crowned English league champions in 2019/20.

"Jurgen was not only a father figure to me," wrote Lewandowski, in a piece written for The Player's Tribune.

