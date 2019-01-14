While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14

National Assembly president released in Venezuela after detention

The president of the opposition-controlled but sidelined National Assembly was released less than an hour after being arrested by Venezuelan intelligence agents on Sunday (Jan 13), his wife said.

Juan Guaido had directly challenged the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro as the president was sworn in for a second term on Thursday, calling next day for a transitional government ahead of new elections.

"Thank you to everyone that reacted immediately with support against the dictatorship's abuses against my husband," said Fabiana Rosales on Twitter. "I'm already with him. The dictatorship cannot break his fighting spirit."

French media denounce violent 'yellow vest' attacks on press

French media and reporters'organisations on Sunday (Jan 13) denounced attacks on journalists by "yellow vest" anti-government protesters and called for better protection after a series of incidents this weekend.

Paris police fired water cannon and tear gas to push back demonstrators from around the Arc de Triomphe monument on Saturday (Jan 12), in the ninth straight weekend of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.

Journalists covering the protests are increasingly becoming a target for the demonstrators.

Far-right Marine Le Pen launches European elections campaign



French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday (Jan 13) launched her party's campaign for the European Parliament elections, pledging to beat President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party in the vote.

Le Pen, leader of the National Rally (RN), formerly the National Front, presented the first 12 candidates on her list before a crowd of some 2,000 supporters in Paris.

"If Emmanuel Macron does not have the wisdom to change policies, if he does not have the wisdom to return to the people" by dissolving parliament for fresh elections, voters will express their discontent at the European elections, Le Pen said.

Football: De Gea produces masterclass as Man United beat Tottenham



Manchester United proved on Sunday that their recovery under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no flash in the pan, with Marcus Rashford pouncing to seal a 1-0 win in a thrilling contest against Tottenham.

The two sides went toe-to-toe in an open game but while both teams had multiple chances, United goalkeeper David de Gea proved the difference, making a string of phenomenal saves.

Interim manager Solskjaer has installed Rashford as his number one striker and was richly rewarded when the 21-year-old scored the decisive goal in the 44th minute.

Football: "Stratospheric” Messi scores 400th La Liga goal in Barca win



Lionel Messi became the first man to score 400 La Liga goals as Barcelona eased to a 3-0 win at home to Eibar on Sunday (Jan 13) which kept the Catalans five points clear at the top of the standings at the halfway point of the season.

Luis Suarez, who scored twice, helped tee up Messi’s landmark goal, which came in the 53rd minute of the Argentine’s 435th league appearance for Barca and saw the league’s top scorer increase his tally to 17 goals in 17 games this campaign.

“His numbers are stratospheric, they are incredible, but it’s not just the goals, it’s everything else he does too,” said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde, in praise of his talismanic forward.

