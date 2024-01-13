While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13

US’ Blinken meets Chinese official on eve of Taiwan vote
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a senior Chinese official in Washington on Jan 12 on the eve of Taiwan’s elections, as the United States seeks to discourage Beijing from taking action against Taipei.
Mr Blinken, briefly back in Washington in between his latest Middle East crisis tour and a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, opened talks with Mr Liu Jianchao, who heads the international division of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee.
The two made no remarks as they started a meeting accompanied by top officials.
Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing, heads to the polls on Jan 13 with Beijing describing the front-runner, Mr Lai Ching-te, as a “severe danger” due to past comments favourable to outright independence.
Large protests break out in Yemen after US-British attacks
Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in several cities on Jan 12 to hear their leaders condemn US and British strikes on their country in response to attacks by Houthi militants on Red Sea shipping.
The US and Britain carried out dozens of air strikes on Houthi military targets overnight, widening a wave of regional conflict unleashed by Israel’s war in Gaza.
“Your strikes on Yemen are terrorism,” said Mr Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, referring to the US. “The United States is the Devil.”
Britain’s Sunak, in Kyiv, announces increase in military aid
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited wartime Kyiv on Jan 12 to sign a new security agreement and announce an increase in military funding for Ukraine to buy drones, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones.
Britain, one of Ukraine’s closest allies during the Russian invasion, will increase its support in the next financial year to £2.5 billion (S$4.2 billion), an increase of £200 million on the previous two years, Mr Sunak said.
“Our opponents around the world believe that we have neither the patience nor resources for long wars. So waver now, and we embolden not just Putin, but his allies in North Korea, Iran and elsewhere,” Mr Sunak told a press conference.
UK conductor charged with child sex crime
British conductor Jan Latham-Koenig appeared in court in London on Jan 12 charged with a child sex offence.
Latham-Koenig was the first British-born conductor to become artistic director of a Russian opera company, and was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 with an award for services to music and UK-Russia cultural relations.
In a long career, he has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.
Qatar put World Cup heartache behind them in Asian Cup
Asian Cup hosts Qatar kickstarted their title defence with a 3-0 win over Lebanon in the tournament opener on Jan 12 with a brace from their prized playmaker Akram Afif and a goal from Almoez Ali.
Following a glitzy opening ceremony with Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also in attendance at the Lusail Stadium, the two forwards stole the show to kick off the tournament with three points in the bag for the hosts.
Qatar scored early through the 2019 tournament’s top scorer Ali and the crowd went ballistic when he found the net, but the euphoria died down quickly when everyone saw the linesman’s flag up for offside.