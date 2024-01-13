While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13

US’ Blinken meets Chinese official on eve of Taiwan vote

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a senior Chinese official in Washington on Jan 12 on the eve of Taiwan’s elections, as the United States seeks to discourage Beijing from taking action against Taipei.

Mr Blinken, briefly back in Washington in between his latest Middle East crisis tour and a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, opened talks with Mr Liu Jianchao, who heads the international division of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee.

The two made no remarks as they started a meeting accompanied by top officials.

Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing, heads to the polls on Jan 13 with Beijing describing the front-runner, Mr Lai Ching-te, as a “severe danger” due to past comments favourable to outright independence.

