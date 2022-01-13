While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13

‘Significant differences’ between Nato and Russia after talks

Russian and Nato officials said that they remained far from agreement after four hours of talks on Wednesday that the United States and its allies hoped would hold off a further Russian invasion of Ukraine and calm tensions between Moscow and the West.

“Our differences will not be easy to bridge,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after the talks at the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels.

At a separate news conference, Alexander Grushko, a Russian deputy foreign minister, said, “I want to say that the discussion was rather honest, direct, deep and comprehensive. But at the same time it showed a great amount of divergence on fundamental questions.”

Stoltenberg said that Nato allies urged Russia to “immediately de-escalate the situation in Ukraine,” where close to 100,000 Russian troops have massed near the borders, and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours.

READ MORE HERE

EU to suspend visa-free travel with 'golden passports' Vanuatu