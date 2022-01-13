While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13

‘Significant differences’ between Nato and Russia after talks
Russian and Nato officials said that they remained far from agreement after four hours of talks on Wednesday that the United States and its allies hoped would hold off a further Russian invasion of Ukraine and calm tensions between Moscow and the West.
“Our differences will not be easy to bridge,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after the talks at the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels.
At a separate news conference, Alexander Grushko, a Russian deputy foreign minister, said, “I want to say that the discussion was rather honest, direct, deep and comprehensive. But at the same time it showed a great amount of divergence on fundamental questions.”
Stoltenberg said that Nato allies urged Russia to “immediately de-escalate the situation in Ukraine,” where close to 100,000 Russian troops have massed near the borders, and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours.
EU to suspend visa-free travel with 'golden passports' Vanuatu
The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a suspension of a visa-free travel agreement with the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu because of its scheme offering passports to rich foreigners.
If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks.
Under the scheme, foreigners can obtain Vanuatu citizenship and passport in exchange for a minimum investment of US$130,000 (S$175,000). That in turn gives them visa-free access to the EU, under a visa waiver agreement the country has with the 27-nation bloc.
What in the Wordle? Five-letter puzzle craze goes global
Five letters, six attempts, and just one puzzle to solve per day: the "Wordle" formula couldn't be simpler, but in a matter of weeks the online brain teaser has got millions guessing around the world.
"It just grabs you," daily player Susan Drubin told AFP of the code-breaking word challenge - perhaps best described as a cross between the retro board game "Mastermind" and a daily crossword.
The puzzle's rise has been meteoric: according to The New York Times, 90 people played on Nov 1. Two months later, on Jan 2, more than 300,000 tackled the challenge. The Guardian put the daily player count last weekend at two million, and rising.
First charges brought in US under new anti-doping law
A Texas therapist who supplied performance-enhancing drugs to Olympic athletes, including suspended Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare (above), has become the first person charged under a new US anti-doping law.
US justice department officials in New York said Eric Lira, a 41-year-old "naturopathic" therapist based in El Paso, supplied drugs to two athletes for the "purpose of corrupting" the Tokyo Games.
The case is the first time charges have been brought under the Rodchenkov Act - a law introduced in the United States in 2020 in the wake of Russia's state-backed doping scandal.
House Of Gucci, Power Of The Dog lead SAG award nominations
High-fashion drama House Of Gucci led the nominations on Wednesday for Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards, scoring nods for the top prize of best cast and for the performances of stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto.
The awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched as indicators of which movies will fare well at the Oscars ceremony in March. Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards.
Dark Western The Power Of The Dog also received three SAG nominations for actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.