While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13

Defiant Trump says impeachment causing 'tremendous anger'

President Donald Trump emerged from isolation at the White House on Tuesday to deny responsibility for a mob of his supporters storming Congress, and warning that his imminent impeachment is causing "tremendous anger."

Trump - set on Wednesday to become the first president in US history impeached for a second time - made clear he takes no blame for the Jan 6 speech in which he urged supporters to march on Congress.

"They've analysed my speech in my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to the tee just thought it was totally appropriate," Trump said before flying to Texas.

Trump called his scheduled impeachment in the House of Representatives on Wednesday a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."

READ MORE HERE

Vogue's Anna Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

A Vogue cover photo of a casual Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris has sparked controversy, with critics saying it diminishes the politician's achievements, forcing editor Anna Wintour to defend the image on Tuesday.

Criticism of the cover has spread on social media since it was released on Sunday, with users insisting that what they see as a poorly composed portrait of Harris wearing sneakers is disrespectful to the first black woman to be elected vice-president.

The photo - in which Harris also wears a blazer and jeans - was taken by American photographer Tyler Mitchell, who in 2018 became the first black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover with his portraits of music icon Beyonce.

READ MORE HERE

German police take down 'world's largest darknet marketplace'

A German-led police sting has taken down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace, whose Australian alleged operator used it to facilitate the sale of drugs, stolen credit card data and malware, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

At the time of its closure, DarkMarket had nearly 500,000 users and more than 2,400 vendors worldwide, as the coronavirus pandemic led much of the street trade in narcotics to go online.

Police in the northern city of Oldenburg "were able to arrest the alleged operator of the suspected world's largest illegal marketplace on the darknet, the DarkMarket, at the weekend", prosecutors said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Lost passwords lock millionaires out of bitcoin fortunes

Stefan Thomas, a German-born programmer living in San Francisco, has two guesses left to figure out a password that is worth, as of this week, about US$220 million (S$290 million).

The password will let him unlock a small hard drive, known as an IronKey, which contains the private keys to a digital wallet that holds 7,002 bitcoins.

The problem is that Thomas years ago lost the paper where he wrote down the password for his IronKey, which gives users 10 guesses before it seizes up and encrypts its contents forever.

READ MORE HERE

Netflix announces 70 star-packed 2021 films

2021 = a new movie EVERY WEEK on Netflix. Here's a sneak peek at 27 of the biggest, brightest, fastest, funniest, feel-good, feel-everything films and stars coming to Netflix this year pic.twitter.com/iCr1ZPrc7W — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 12, 2021

Already the master of 2020's pandemic-era movie landscape, Netflix on Tuesday offered a preview of upcoming 2021 releases, a list with no fewer than 70 star-studded feature films.

The sneak peek is unusual for the streaming giant, which historically has dropped news of only one film at a time - a testament to its clout as it easily surpasses the release volume of every Hollywood studio.

From drama, comedy and science fiction to horror and even Westerns, the slate will take in every major film genre before the year is out, with some releases poised as potential competition for major awards.

READ MORE HERE