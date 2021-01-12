While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 12

US Democrats formally charge Trump with inciting insurrection

House Democrats formally charged President Donald Trump with inciting a mob that attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn the election results last week, setting up a vote on impeachment that could take place as soon as Wednesday (Jan 13), and that they have the numbers to win.

The article of impeachment introduced on Monday accuses Mr Trump of “incitement of insurrection”, pointing to his false claims that the presidential election had been rigged and how he rallied his supporters to march on the Capitol.

The Democrats also introduced a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to act to remove Mr Trump, seeking to pass it by unanimous consent, which Republican lawmakers blocked. That resolution will go to the House for a vote on Tuesday.

House majority leader Steny Hoyer said that the vote to impeach Mr Trump could be on Wednesday, and that he wanted the articles of impeachment to be sent to the Republican-controlled Senate without delay, CNN reported.

READ MORE HERE

No Covid-19 herd immunity in 2021 despite vaccines: WHO

Despite vaccines against Covid-19 being rolled out in a number of countries, the World Health Organisation warned Monday that herd immunity would not be achieved this year.

Countries across the globe are looking forward to vaccines finally allowing a return to normality in the months ahead.

But the WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned that it will take time to produce and administer enough doses to halt the spread of the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Biden receives second Covid-19 vaccine shot

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his second Covid-19 shot, and said that getting vaccines into people's arms would be a "number one priority" for his incoming administration.

It comes as vaccine roll-out has faltered badly in the world's hardest-hit country, where some 375,000 people have died from the coronavirus and about 3,000 more are dying every day.

Some 25.5 million first doses of Covid vaccines have been shipped out to hospitals, clinics and nursing homes across the country, but only around 9 million have been injected, according to official data.

READ MORE HERE

Pompeo says US redesignating Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he was placing Cuba back on a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, a last-minute roadblock to efforts by President-elect Joe Biden's to ease tensions.

The terror designation severely hampers investment by foreigners who will now risk US prosecution and can only be removed after a formal review by the Biden administration, meaning it may be in force for months.

With nine days left in office, President Donald Trump’s administration pointed to Cuba’s ties with Colombian rebels and Venezuela’s leftist government and its welcome to several US fugitives.

READ MORE HERE

Shelves empty, schools shut as Madrid struggles with record snowfall

Schools in Madrid were shut, some supermarkets ran out of fresh produce and few cars except emergency service vehicles were on the city streets on Monday after a huge snow storm hit the Spanish capital and several regions over the weekend.

Most flights and trains, including the high-speed link to Barcelona, have resumed operations, however.

While many people enjoyed the rare snowfall by skiing in the centre of Madrid and holding mass snowball fights, a further cold spell was set to turn the snow into ice this week and authorities rushed to clear more streets.

READ MORE HERE