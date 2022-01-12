While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 12

Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron

More than half of the people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, WHO regional director Hans Kluge warned that the Omicron variant represented a "new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across" the European region.

"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 per cent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks," Dr Kluge told reporters.

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries and territories including several in Central Asia, and Dr Kluge noted that 50 of them had confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

Repeated boosters of original vaccines not a viable strategy