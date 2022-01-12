While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 12

Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron
More than half of the people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference, WHO regional director Hans Kluge warned that the Omicron variant represented a "new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across" the European region.
"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 per cent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks," Dr Kluge told reporters.
The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries and territories including several in Central Asia, and Dr Kluge noted that 50 of them had confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.
Repeated boosters of original vaccines not a viable strategy
WHO experts warned on Tuesday that repeating booster doses of the original Covid-19 vaccines is not a viable strategy against emerging variants and called for new jabs that better protect against transmission.
An expert group created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to assess the performance of Covid-19 vaccines said simply providing fresh jabs of existing Covid-19 vaccines as new strains of the virus emerge was not the best way to fight the pandemic.
It said preliminary data indicated the existing vaccines were less effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease in people who have contracted the new Omicron variant, currently spreading like wildfire around the world. But protection against severe disease, which is what the jabs were especially intended to do, “is more likely to be preserved”.
N. Korea says leader Kim attended 'successful' hypersonic test
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for boosting the country’s strategic military forces as he observed the test of a hypersonic missile, state media said on Wednesday, officially attending a missile launch for the first time in nearly two years.
On Tuesday, authorities in South Korea and Japan detected the suspected launch, which drew condemnation by the authorities in Washington and Tokyo and prompted an expression of concern from the United Nations secretary-general.
The second test in less than a week underscored Mr Kim’s New Year’s vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.
Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic trained at the Australian Open venue on Tuesday for his attempt to win a record 21st Grand Slam but his dream hung in the balance as the government pondered cancelling his visa, again.
The world number one scored a surprise courtroom victory the day before, overturning the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds.
But the immigration minister said he may annul Djokovic's visa once more.
Kanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin
The mercurial Kanye West anticipates travelling to Moscow later this year, according to Billboard, a trip that will see him hold a Sunday Service performance and meet with President Vladimir Putin.
West heads to Russia as he works on new business deals with Aras Agalarov - the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire businessman with ties to Donald Trump - and Agalarov's musician son Emin, the music outlet said, citing West's adviser Ameer Sudan.
"He will be spending a lot of time" in the country, Sudan told Billboard, saying it will be "a second home" for Ye, who legally changed his name last year.