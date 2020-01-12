While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 12

Tsai Ing-wen re-elected Taiwan President with 57% of vote in final tally

Taiwan’s pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen declared victory in the election on Saturday that handed her a second term, saying the results clearly showed that Taiwanese people reject the "one country, two systems" formula and calling on China to abandon its threats of force against the island.

“Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our free democratic way of life and how much we cherish our nation,” Ms Tsai told reporters as she announced her victory shortly after her Kuomintang rival Han Kuo-yu conceded defeat.

Final results from the Central Election Commission showed Ms Tsai winning 57 per cent or 8.17 million of the votes, almost 20 per cent more than Mr Han.

Mr James Soong of People First Party had some 4 per cent or 600,000 votes.

Iran's President Rouhani promises to punish those behind plane's downing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has told his Ukrainian counterpart that those behind the downing of the Ukrainian airliner will be brought to justice, the Ukrainian presidency said.

Rouhani told Volodymyr Zelensky that "all the persons involved in this air disaster will be brought to justice", it said.

The Iranian head of state "fully recognises the tragedy that has occurred due to the mistakes of soldiers of this country" and apologised, it added.

Thai House passes 3.2 trillion baht budget - its biggest ever

Thailand's House of Representatives passed the budget Bill for the 2020 financial year on Saturday after four days of intense debate - and four months later than it is usually voted in.

The 3.2 trillion baht (S$142.7 billion) budget was passed with 253 votes for and zero against while 196 MPs abstained and one did not cast a vote.

It was the biggest budget in the country's history, 200 billion baht higher than last year's.

Nine dead, flights cancelled, power out as winter storms hit the US

At least nine people died, more than 1,000 flights were cancelled and hundreds of thousands were without power in seven states on Saturday as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan.

Hurricane-force wind gusts, golf-ball-sized hail and between 5-13cm of snow fell on Friday night and early Saturday as the storms pushed from Texas, the Southeast and up to Great Lakes and into Maine, forecasters with the National Weather Service said.

More snow with accumulations between 6-to-12 inches of snow was expected through Sunday in parts of Illinois, Michigan, northern New York and into New England.

EPL: Firmino fires ruthless Liverpool 16 points clear with 1-0 win against Spurs

Liverpool continued their relentless march towards a first Premier League title in 30 years as Roberto Firmino's strike on Saturday earned a 1-0 win at Tottenham to open up a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's men have now made the best ever start to an English top flight campaign after 21 games with 61 points from a possible 63.

There is now a 31-point gap between the sides that contested last season's Champions League final as Spurs remain in eighth, nine points adrift of even the top four.

