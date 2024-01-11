While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 11

Hunter Biden a surprise show at House contempt hearing
Hunter Biden made an unexpected appearance on Jan 10 at a US House of Representatives hearing where Republican lawmakers were pushing for a vote to hold him in contempt of Congress for not testifying in their impeachment inquiry targeting his father, Democratic President Joe Biden.
The younger Biden entered the hearing without speaking to reporters, and sat quietly in the gallery with his attorney, causing pandemonium, with members of the House Oversight Committee arguing with each other and scolding him for the surprise.
“It does not matter who you are... who your father is or your last name. Yes, I’m looking at you, Hunter Biden. You are not above the law,” Republican Representative Nancy Mace said. “Hunter Biden, you are too afraid to show up for a deposition. And you still are, today.”
House Republicans allege that the president and his family improperly profited from policy actions in which Mr Biden participated when he was vice-president from 2009-2017. The White House and Hunter Biden deny wrongdoing.
We will never help Europe under attack, Trump allegedly said
The United States will never help Europe if it came under attack and will leave Nato, which is dead, Donald Trump told European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in 2020 while he was still president, according to a European Commissioner.
“You need to understand that if Europe is under attack, we will never come to help you and to support you,” Mr Thierry Breton quoted Trump as saying during a meeting he also attended at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2020.
“By the way, Nato is dead, and we will leave, we will quit Nato,” Trump also said, according to the European Union official, who spoke at a panel discussion on Jan 9, hosted by the Renew Europe party group at the European Parliament.
Nato pledges further major military, economic aid to Ukraine
Nato allies in a meeting with Ukraine have made it clear they will continue to provide the country with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid in the face of Russia’s almost two-year-old invasion, Nato said on Jan 10.
In a statement after the video conference, Nato added that member states had outlined plans to provide “billions of euros of further capabilities” in 2024 to Ukraine.
“Nato strongly condemns Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including with weapons from North Korea and Iran,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Boeing probing ‘what broke down’ in latest incident: CEO
Boeing is still in fact-finding mode following a near-catastrophic aviation incident on Jan 5, searching for “what broke down” in its processes, chief executive officer Dave Calhoun said on Jan 10.
Mr Calhoun, in his first media appearance since the Alaska Airlines panel blowout on a Boeing 737 Max, described the problem as a “quality escape” in a 10-minute interview with CNBC.
“We’re going to want to know what broke down in our gauntlet of inspections, what broke down in the original work that allowed for that escape to happen,” Mr Calhoun said.
Haas replaces Guenther Steiner as F1 team principal
Formula One tail-enders Haas announced the shock departure of colourful team principal Guenther Steiner on Jan 10, and promoted long-serving Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu as his replacement.
The US-owned outfit, who slumped to 10th and last in the 2023 constructors’ standings with only 12 points, said in a statement that the 58-year-old Italian-American had left with immediate effect.
There was no comment from Steiner.