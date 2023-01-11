While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 11

Prince Harry’s memoir breaks UK sales record on first day of release
Prince Harry’s Spare became the UK’s fastest selling non-fiction book ever, its publisher said on Tuesday, after days of TV interviews, leaks, and a mistaken early release of the memoir containing intimate revelations about the British royal family.
Harry’s book has garnered attention around the world with its disclosures about his personal struggles and its accusations about other royals, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.
“We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations,” Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay said in a statement.
Macron, unions head for French pension reform showdown
The French should work two years longer to age 64 before retiring, the government said on Tuesday, announcing an unpopular pension system overhaul that immediately prompted unions to call for strikes and protests.
The right to retire at a relatively young age is deeply cherished in France and the reform will be a major test of President Emmanuel Macron’s ability to deliver change as social discontent mounts over the cost of living.
The reform’s passage through parliament will not be easy. Macron’s government says it is vital to keep the pension budget out of the red. Unions argue the reform is unfair and unnecessary.
Court weighs immunity for Donald Trump in defamation case over rape claim
A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Tuesday considered whether Donald Trump should be immune from author E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit stemming from the former US president’s 2019 denial that he raped her.
An eight-judge panel is expected to decide in coming weeks whether Trump was acting as president when, in response to a reporter’s question, he accused the former Elle magazine columnist of lying about the alleged mid-1990s encounter.
Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said the former president had an obligation to “deal fearlessly with the American people” when answering questions from reporters or even his constituents, entitling him to broad immunity covering Carroll’s claim.
Brazil questions some 1,000 detained protesters after rampage in capital
Brazilian police on Tuesday were questioning some 1,000 protesters held in an overcrowded gymnasium in the capital after anti-government mobs sacked public buildings over the weekend, as the country’s new government worked to overcome the crisis.
Most of the supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro were detained on Monday as troops dismantled a camp in Brasilia where demonstrators set off on Sunday before storming Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace.
Protesters at the camp outside army headquarters called for a military coup to overturn the result of the October election in which leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated Bolsonaro, who made baseless suggestions of a rigged election.
Football: Pogba returns to Juventus training after knee operation
French midfielder Paul Pogba, who missed the World Cup in Qatar after having knee surgery in early September, trained on Tuesday with his Juventus teammates for the first time since October, his club announced.
The Bianconeri posted photos and video of the session on their website, with the 29-year-old seen with a ball in the middle of his teammates.
Pogba has not yet played for Juve since re-signing for them from Manchester United in the summer, hurting the meniscus in his right knee in July.