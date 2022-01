While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 11

US breaks Covid-19 hospitalisation record as Omicron surges

Covid-19 hospitalisations in the United States reached a fresh high of 132,646, according to a Reuters tally on Monday (Jan 10), surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year, amid a surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Hospitalisations have increased steadily since late-December, doubling in the last three weeks, as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin have reported record levels of hospitalised Covid-19 patients recently, according to the Reuters analysis.

READ MORE HERE

US charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump