While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 11

US breaks Covid-19 hospitalisation record as Omicron surges
Covid-19 hospitalisations in the United States reached a fresh high of 132,646, according to a Reuters tally on Monday (Jan 10), surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year, amid a surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Hospitalisations have increased steadily since late-December, doubling in the last three weeks, as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.
Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin have reported record levels of hospitalised Covid-19 patients recently, according to the Reuters analysis.
US charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump
A New York man has been criminally charged with threatening to kill former US President Donald Trump, court papers show.
According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday (Jan 10), Thomas Welnicki, of Rockaway Beach, New York, expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with US Capitol Police and in several phone calls in 2021 to the Secret Service.
Trump is identified as "Individual-1" in the complaint, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court. A footnote says Individual-1 was US president from Jan 20, 2017, to Jan 20, 2021.
US says spoke to Russia on reciprocal action, warned on Ukraine
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she spoke Monday (Jan 10) to Russia about reciprocal moves to de-escalate on missiles and exercises, but renewed warnings of major costs if Moscow invaded Ukraine.
"We came up with a number of ideas where our two countries could take reciprocal action that would be in our security interest and improve strategic stability," Sherman told reporters after talks in Geneva with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Sherman said that she offered further talks in greater detail on missile placement, following Russian calls for security guarantees as it amasses troops along the border with Ukraine.
Trump challenges suits over US Capitol riot, argues fiery speech was official act
Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday (Jan 10) that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech preceding the deadly Jan 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties.
Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said during a court hearing that Trump was "immune," or shielded, from three lawsuits by Democratic members of Congress and two police officers.
"Executive immunity must be broad," Binnall said.
Paris says farewell to 'extraterrestrial' Bogdanoff twins
The funeral of French twin brothers, the faces of a famed 1980s science TV programme who later won notoriety for their cosmetic surgery, was held in Paris Monday (Jan 10) after the pair died within a week of each other from Covid-19.
Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff died aged 72 over the new year, having earlier refused the coronavirus vaccination and fallen ill around December 15.
Hundreds of people attended the service in the vast Madeleine church in central Paris, which also hosted the funeral of beloved superstar rocker Johnny Hallyday in 2017.