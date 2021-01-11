While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 11

Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with US Capitol riot

As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the US Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty.

Fire departments in Florida and New York City have also said they reported to federal authorities allegations that some of their members may have been present when the mob broke into the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the Nov 3 presidential election.

The police department in the small town of Rocky Mount, Virginia, said on Sunday (Jan 10) it had placed two officers on administrative leave after it learned they attended an "event" in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while off-duty.

READ MORE HERE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit social media: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quit social media after growing disillusioned by the "hate" they have found on sites like Facebook and Twitter, a UK newspaper reported on Sunday (Jan 10).

The couple were rejecting social media in both a personal and professional capacity as part of their new "progressive role" in the United States, the Sunday Times said.

A source close to the couple told the newspaper they had "no plans" to use social media for their new Archewell Foundation and were "very unlikely" to restart utilising platforms personally.

READ MORE HERE

Russia confirms first case of new UK coronavirus strain

Moscow on Sunday (Jan 10) confirmed its first case of the new UK coronavirus strain, despite an earlier decision by officials to suspend flights from Britain to stop the mutation reaching Russia.

One person returning to Russia from the UK was found to have been infected with the new strain, the head of Russia's health regulator Rospotrebnadzor told state-run television.

Watchdog head Anna Popova did not specify when the individual tested positive for coronavirus or any other circumstances surrounding the discovery.

READ MORE HERE

Greeks ignore coronavirus lockdown as temperatures soar

A heatwave bringing temperatures as high as 28 Celsius prompted Greeks to cut loose during their coronavirus lockdown Sunday (Jan 10) and flock to beaches and parks.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, the temperature in Chania, on the southern island of Crete, was 28.3 C around noon, one of the highest January temperatures of the last 50 years.

Normal Greek temperatures this time of the year are around 15 C.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Spurs see off Marine to avoid FA Cup's biggest ever shock

Tottenham ensured they did not fall foul to the biggest FA Cup shock in history as Carlos Vinicius scored a first-half hat-trick in a 5-0 demolition of eighth-tier Marine on Sunday (Jan 10).

The 168 league places between the sides is the biggest gap between opponents the 150 years of the FA Cup and the gulf in class showed as Spurs' fringe players took their chance to shine.

Far from the luxury of the £1 billion (S$1.8 billion) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jose Mourinho's men had to get changed in a function room due to social-distancing guidelines.

READ MORE HERE