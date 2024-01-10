While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10

Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Jan 9 the United States believes South Africa’s genocide charge against Israel is “meritless,” but the daily toll of war on civilians in Gaza is far too high.
Blinken made the comment at a press conference after talks in Tel Aviv with Israeli leaders.
Blinken said Palestinians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow and cited an agreement on a plan for the United Nations to carry out an assessment mission in Gaza.
US appeals court judges skeptical of Trump immunity claim
A panel of US appeals court judges appeared deeply skeptical on Jan 9 of Donald Trump’s claim that as a former president he should be immune from prosecution on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.
The 77-year-old Trump attended the appeals court hearing held under tight security in a Washington courthouse just blocks away from the US Capitol stormed by his supporters on Jan 6, 2021.
Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, listened quietly to the arguments in front of a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals before he addressed reporters and warned of “bedlam” if his prosecution goes ahead.
Nasa delays astronaut moon landing to 2026 amid spacecraft ‘challenges’
Nasa on Jan 9 added more delays to its Artemis moon programme, scheduling for 2026 its first astronaut lunar landing in half a century while spacecraft from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Lockheed Martin and other contractors face development challenges.
The US space agency’s first two Artemis missions involving astronauts were each pushed back nearly a year in delays designed “to give the Artemis teams more time to work through the challenges,” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson told reporters in a news conference.
Artemis 3, the first crewed moon landing under the programme using SpaceX’s Starship, is now scheduled for September 2026, previously planned for late 2025, Nasa said.
Tennis bodies move to end late finishes
The ATP and WTA, the two bodies that run the majority of men and women’s professional tennis respectively, introduced measures Jan 9 aimed at minimising the scourge of late finishes.
Tennis tournaments have been plagued by matches that drag on long into the night, and even early morning.
The ATP and WTA said that no match on their Tours will now start after 11pm, while matches unable to start on the court before 10.30pm will be moved to an alternative court and evening sessions will start at 7.30pm at the latest.
Sinead O’Connor died of natural causes, London coroner says
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who was found unresponsive at an address in London in July last year, died of natural causes, the coroner said on Jan 9.
O’Connor, known for her stirring voice, outspoken views and 1990 chart-topping hit Nothing Compares 2 U, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had said her death, at the age of 56, was not being treated as suspicious.
The coroner’s court said at the time that an autopsy would be conducted before a decision was made on whether to hold an inquest.