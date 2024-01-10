While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10

Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Jan 9 the United States believes South Africa’s genocide charge against Israel is “meritless,” but the daily toll of war on civilians in Gaza is far too high.

Blinken made the comment at a press conference after talks in Tel Aviv with Israeli leaders.

Blinken said Palestinians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow and cited an agreement on a plan for the United Nations to carry out an assessment mission in Gaza.

READ MORE HERE

US appeals court judges skeptical of Trump immunity claim

