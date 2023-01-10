While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalised in US, condition ‘not worrying’: Source

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida with intestinal discomfort due to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said on Monday on Instagram.

In Brazil, Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has been treating Bolsonaro since the stabbing, said he has an intestinal subocclusion, or blockage, but was unlikely to need surgery.

“It is not a serious case,” he told Reuters.

