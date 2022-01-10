While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10

New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children

Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens of others were injured from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday (Jan 9), according to city officials.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that 19 people had died from the blaze that broke out around 11 am in a 19-floor affordable housing development.

Earlier on Sunday, officials said that 32 people had been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries and some 60 people were injured in total.

