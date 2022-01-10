While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10

New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children
Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens of others were injured from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday (Jan 9), according to city officials.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that 19 people had died from the blaze that broke out around 11 am in a 19-floor affordable housing development.
Earlier on Sunday, officials said that 32 people had been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries and some 60 people were injured in total.
Fire tears through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
A fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday (Jan 9), destroying hundreds of homes, according to officials and witnesses, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The blaze hit Camp 16 in Cox's Bazar, a border district where than a million Rohingya refugees live, with most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.
Mr Mohammed Shamsud Douza, a Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said emergency workers had brought the fire under control. The cause of the blaze has not been established, he added.
Thousands protest Covid-19 rules in Belgium
Several thousand protesters marched in Brussels on Sunday (Jan 9) to oppose anti-coronavirus regulations, as European governments mull tighter rules in the face of the omicron wave.
There was no repeat of the violence that had marred previous, larger demonstrations in the Belgian capital, although police intervened to surround a small group that approached the EU headquarters.
As it marched through the city the crowd - 5,000-strong according to the police - chanted "freedom, freedom!" and brandished banners denouncing what they called a "vaccine dictatorship".
Football: Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side were not good enough as their hopes of winning a record-extending 15th FA Cup were sunk at the first hurdle by a 1-0 defeat at Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round on Sunday (Jan 9).
Substitute Lewis Grabban stretched out his leg to convert Ryan Yates's cross in the 83rd minute and it was no more than Forest deserved at a vibrant City Ground.
Arsenal were lacklustre and could have few complaints against a well-organised Forest side who earned themselves a Midlands derby against Leicester City in round four.
Football: Everton v Leicester game postponed for second time
Leicester's match away to Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday (Jan 11) has been postponed for the second time after Covid-19 cases and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups left the Foxes unable to field a team.
Despite beating Watford 4-1 on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup - a competition in which different rules apply - Leicester said they were short of players for the game at Goodison Park.
In a statement issued after the Premier League board postponed the match, Leicester said Sunday: "The decision came after the football club confirmed that it had an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match due to Covid-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.