While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie to divorce

Amazon.com founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, and wife MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, the couple said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Jeff Bezos, 54, has a fortune that has soared as high as US$160 billion (S$216 billion) thanks to his stake in Amazon, which again became Wall Street’s most valuable company this week, surpassing Microsoft.

Bezos has credited MacKenzie, 48, for her support when he uprooted the young couple from New York to Seattle so he could launch the online bookseller that grew into one of the world’s largest retailers.

MacKenzie, a Princeton graduate who is now a novelist, did accounting for Amazon for its first year after it was founded in 1994.

Trump walks out of shutdown meeting with Democratic lawmakers

US President Donald Trump said he left a meeting on border wall funding with Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday because it was a “total waste of time,” while Democrats said he walked out in a “temper tantrum.”

Trump met at the White House with congressional leaders including two top Democrats – House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer – on the 19th day of a government shutdown sparked by Trump’s demand for US$5.7 billion (S$7.7 billion) for a border wall.

“I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Schumer told reporters that Trump walked out after Pelosi declined his demand for wall funding. “Again, we saw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get his way,” Schumer said.

New York's iconic Chrysler Building put up for sale

The Chrysler Building, an Art Deco masterpiece that has been a defining image of New York City's skyline for decades, has been put up for sale, a minority owner of the building and a broker hired to market the property said on Wednesday.

The 77-storey stainless steel-clad skyscraper - briefly the world's tallest building after it was finished in 1930 - is 90 per cent owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, a sovereign wealth fund, with developer Tishman Speyer owning the remainder.

"It's exciting. I'm getting inquiries from all over the world," said Darcy Stacom, chairman and head of New York City Capital Markets at brokerage CBRE Group.

Kevin Hart rules out hosting the Oscars in tense TV interview

Kevin Hart shut the door on hosting the Oscars in an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"I'm not hosting the Oscars this year," Hart told Michael Strahan, one of the morning show's hosts, citing the lack of preparation time for the Feb 24 ceremony and the shoot schedule for his next film, a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

Talk of Hart being reinstated as host of the Academy Awards was ignited after he made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show last week. He stepped down from his role just two days after getting the job, when several comments that were deemed homophobic resurfaced from his past.

CES 2019: Creative shows off more of its Super X-Fi offerings

Local audio firm Creative has announced the worldwide launch of its critically-acclaimed Super X-Fi headphone holography technology worldwide at CES 2019, the world's largest consumer electronics show.

The Super X-Fi technology replicates the 3D audio you get from a finely tuned surround-sound set-up in a room with just a pair of headphones.

It uses an app to map the ears and face of the user and store a profile to provide the best surround-sound experience.

