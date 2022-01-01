While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1

Singaporeans ring in new year with family, fireworks and getai
The year 2021 may have drawn to a close under grey skies, but the drizzle did not keep hundreds of people from turning up for an in-person countdown event in Tampines.
Some attendees cheered the opportunity to get out and about after the Covid-19 pandemic hampered most physical events last year, while others who turned up for the countdown at Our Tampines Hub said they were there for the performances.
Ms Ng Gek Heong, 28, an executive in the information technology industry, and her sister, pre-school teacher Ng Yu Ying, 22, decided to brave the rain to attend the performance by getai stars Hao Hao and Pei Fen.
Sydney kicks off 2022 in style as Omicron mutes global parties
Twenty twenty-one crept off with farewell celebrations around the world mostly muffled by the pandemic. But good news from South Africa – where authorities lifted a curfew and said Omicron had crested – brought hope for a happy New Year.
The Australian city of Sydney was one place where the New Year charged in with something like full swagger, as spectacular fireworks glittered in the harbour below the Opera House.
But many other landmark cities were forgoing pyrotechnics as midnight rolled across the globe, with displays called off at Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, London’s riverside and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.
Look to the future and stay focused, Xi tells China
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of maintaining a "strategic focus" in his 2022 New Year address and of being mindful of "potential risks" in the Communist Party's long-term vision to turn China into a global power.
Xi in 2021 declared that China had achieved its aim of building a so-called "moderately prosperous" society, a milestone on its road to becoming a global leader in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
"We must always keep a long-term perspective, remain mindful of potential risks, maintain strategic focus and determination, and 'attain the broad and great while addressing the delicate and minute'," Xi said in a televised speech.
Biden to hold weekend call with Ukraine leader after Putin talks
President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelensky will speak by phone on Sunday, both sides confirmed, after the US leader warned Russia's Vladimir Putin of a tough response to any invasion of the eastern European country.
During the call, Biden will "reaffirm US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and review preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements to help de-escalate the situation in the region," a White House official said on Friday (Dec 31).
Zelensky tweeted: "Look forward to talking again with @POTUS this Sunday to coordinate our steps for the sake of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe."
Golden Girls' Betty White dies just shy of her 100th birthday
Comedic actress Betty White, who capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday, People magazine said on Friday (Dec 31), quoting her agent.
The agent, Jeff Witjas, told the magazine: "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever." No cause was cited.
In a youth-driven entertainment industry where an actress over 40 faces career twilight, White was an elderly anomaly who was a star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon in her 80s and 90s.