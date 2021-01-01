While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1

'We have to be remembered for what’s been done,’ says Trump

US President Donald Trump returned to Washington early from his Florida resort on Thursday, keeping up his fight with Congress over a defence Bill and coronavirus aid cheques while chronicling the “historic victories” of his outgoing administration on Twitter.

The White House posted a holiday video message from Trump, who has yet to concede his November election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, in which he praised his administration’s accomplishments, that he said included its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding the economy.

“We have to be remembered for what’s been done,” he said.

Trump said the United States has produced a Covid-19 vaccine in record time and he had correctly predicted this would come before the year-end.

Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year

Thousands of New Year revellers packed into the centre of Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected, cheering and releasing balloons to welcome in 2021.

Police erected fences to try to prevent congestion around the city's Customs House clock tower, but the measure was ineffective due to the large turnout of mainly young people.

Most of the crowd wore masks for the celebrations on Thursday evening, which included a light show.

S'pore rings in new year with heartland fireworks, virtual festivities

It had been a difficult year for Mr Abdul Rahim Safari, 56.

Like many others, the administration officer had to work longer hours due to new work from home arrangements, and could not go visiting or go for prayers at the mosque during Hari Raya. In addition, he was hospitalised in March for suspected appendix issues.

So Thursday's New Year's Eve celebration with his family was something he had been looking forward to. "The end of the current year will be like the closing to a chapter, starting a fresh one with the next," the Yew Tee resident said.

Father of Britain's Boris Johnson seeks French citizenship

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father Stanley confirmed plans on Thursday to seek French citizenship as the free movement of Britons in the EU comes to an end under the Brexit pact delivered by his son.

Speaking to France's RTL radio in French, Stanley Johnson said: "It's not a question of becoming French. If I understand correctly, I am French! My mother was born in France, her mother was completely French as was her grandfather.

"For me, it's a question of obtaining what I already have and I am very happy about that," the 80-year-old added.

Arteta: 'Priority' in transfer window is to trim bloated Arsenal squad

Mikel Arteta said on Thursday that Arsenal's priority in the January transfer window is to trim their bloated squad as he seeks to build on a mini-revival at the Premier League club.

The Gunners were able to offload Emiliano Martinez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the summer window while Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira departed on loan.

But forgotten man Mesut Ozil remained at the Emirates along with Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac, who have barely featured in the Premier League this season.

