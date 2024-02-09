While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 9

Ukraine replaces army chief in shakeup

President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced Ukraine’s popular army chief with his ground forces commander on Feb 8, a huge gamble at a time when Russian forces are gaining the upper hand nearly two years into their war.

The shakeup ushering in a new military leadership follows months of speculation about a rift between Mr Zelensky and army chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who many Ukrainians see as a national hero.

Mr Zelensky named Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new head of the Armed Forces.

Col-Gen Syrskyi, commander of the ground forces, takes the helm amid deep uncertainty as Kyiv awaits vital military aid from the United States that has been delayed by political infighting there for months.

