While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 9

Ukraine replaces army chief in shakeup
President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced Ukraine’s popular army chief with his ground forces commander on Feb 8, a huge gamble at a time when Russian forces are gaining the upper hand nearly two years into their war.
The shakeup ushering in a new military leadership follows months of speculation about a rift between Mr Zelensky and army chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who many Ukrainians see as a national hero.
Mr Zelensky named Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new head of the Armed Forces.
Col-Gen Syrskyi, commander of the ground forces, takes the helm amid deep uncertainty as Kyiv awaits vital military aid from the United States that has been delayed by political infighting there for months.
Israeli army ‘peeling back’ Khan Younis, for Hamas chief
Israeli forces are “peeling back” Hamas infrastructure in Khan Younis, more than two months after entering the Gaza Strip’s main southern city, and believe the Palestinian faction’s Gaza chief is hiding there, a senior military officer said on Feb 8.
Progress in Khan Younis has prompted Israel to describe Rafah, further to the south and abutting Gaza’s border with Egypt, as next in line for a ground sweep by troops and tanks.
The majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million million people are now sheltering in the area, since being displaced from elsewhere in four months of fighting, afraid they are next in the line of fire.
King Charles doing ‘extremely well’, says Queen Camilla
Britain’s King Charles is doing “extremely well”, his wife Queen Camilla said on Feb 8, in her first public engagement since the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer.
Speaking to a well-wisher at a charity concert at Salisbury Cathedral in southern England, Camilla said Charles was touched by the messages of support from the public.
“He’s doing extremely well under the circumstances,” she said.
Biden mistakes dead leader for living one, again
US President Joe Biden has confused a European leader with a dead predecessor for the second time in a week, telling a campaign event he met Helmut Kohl four years after the German chancellor passed away.
The 81-year-old’s gaffe late on Feb 7 came days after he said he had spoken to long-dead French president Francois Mitterand, instead of current leader Emmanuel Macron, at the same Group of 7 summit in June 2021 where he said he had met Kohl.
Mr Biden, who is seeking reelection in November, often tells the same story about the summit held in the United Kingdom to illustrate what he says were global concerns about the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.
France to play Italy, Belgium in Nations League
World Cup runners-up France, European champions Italy and Belgium will face off in the 2024-25 Uefa Nations League, while holders Spain will be favourites to win a group comprising Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia.
Israel are the fourth team in Group A2 alongside Didier Deschamps’ France following their promotion to the top tier for the first time.
Croatia, who lost last year’s final to Spain on penalties, are in Group A3 with former winners Portugal, Poland and Scotland. Euro 2024 hosts Germany meet the Netherlands in Group A3 along with Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.