While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 9

‘Give us wings’, Zelensky pleads on UK leg of European tour

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began a tour of Europe on Wednesday in search of better aerial firepower to turn the war against Russia, winning a British pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced Nato fighter jets.

On just his second trip abroad since the war began a year ago, Mr Zelensky met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles.

He was later due in Paris for dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In a speech to British lawmakers, Mr Zelensky hammered home his plea for combat aircraft, which he referred to as “wings for freedom”.

