While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 9

‘Give us wings’, Zelensky pleads on UK leg of European tour
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began a tour of Europe on Wednesday in search of better aerial firepower to turn the war against Russia, winning a British pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced Nato fighter jets.
On just his second trip abroad since the war began a year ago, Mr Zelensky met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles.
He was later due in Paris for dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
In a speech to British lawmakers, Mr Zelensky hammered home his plea for combat aircraft, which he referred to as “wings for freedom”.
US says China balloon ‘fleet’ is global
The United States said on Wednesday that suspected Chinese spy balloons like the one it shot down were part of a “fleet” that has spanned five continents, as Nato joined in voicing concern.
Pointing to global ramifications of the incident that has animated the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was giving data to allies as it assesses the recovered debris.
“We already shared information with dozens of countries around the world, both from Washington and through our embassies,” Mr Blinken said.
Two children killed, as bus crashes into Quebec day care centre
At least two children were killed after a bus crashed into a day care centre near Montreal on Wednesday, police said, with the driver arrested for homicide and eyewitnesses suggesting he may have acted deliberately.
Canadian police did not immediately confirm the cause of the crash, which left several children trapped under the vehicle after it slammed into the building in the suburb of Laval at around 8.30am (9.30pm Singapore time).
Two children died in the collision, while six others transported to hospital “are out of danger,” said Laval police spokeswoman Erika Landry.
In black body bags, Syrians in Turkey make final journey home
They arrived at the border in taxis, run-down vans and in piles atop flatbed trucks: black body bags carrying Syrian refugees killed by the earthquake in Turkey, now being taken to final resting places in their war-ravaged homeland.
Relatives clutched paperwork issued by the local authorities that would let the dead – but not their living relatives – pass into Aleppo province through Turkey’s Cilvegozu border-crossing, closed to regular traffic since Syria’s conflict began 12 years ago.
Across the border, family members will pick them up for burials.
NBA: Stars, legends hail scoring king LeBron as greatest
NBA legends and current stars hailed LeBron James as the league’s greatest player on Wednesday after the 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar became the competition’s all-time scoring leader.
James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA points record by sinking a fadeaway jump shot late in the third quarter of a 133-130 home loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday to reach 38,388 career points, one more than iconic big man Abdul-Jabbar’s total.
“It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.