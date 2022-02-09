While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 9

US vice-president's husband evacuated in bomb threat

The husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris was evacuated on Tuesday after a reported bomb threat at the Washington high school he was visiting to celebrate African American history, officials said.

Douglas Emhoff, whose official title is second gentleman, was pulled away by his security detail during commemorations of Black History Month at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Pupils were also told to leave.

"It was a bomb threat," Washington public schools spokeswoman Enrique Gutierrez told reporters. "We had a threat today to the facility so... basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear."

No immediate details about the nature of the bomb threat were made public.

