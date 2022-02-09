While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 9

US vice-president's husband evacuated in bomb threat
The husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris was evacuated on Tuesday after a reported bomb threat at the Washington high school he was visiting to celebrate African American history, officials said.
Douglas Emhoff, whose official title is second gentleman, was pulled away by his security detail during commemorations of Black History Month at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Pupils were also told to leave.
"It was a bomb threat," Washington public schools spokeswoman Enrique Gutierrez told reporters. "We had a threat today to the facility so... basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear."
No immediate details about the nature of the bomb threat were made public.
Canadian anti-vax truckers inspire copycat protests
A protest movement by Canadian truckers angered over Covid-19 vaccine rules has become a rallying point for opponents of pandemic restrictions, firing up crowds from New York to New Zealand.
In New York, dozens of municipal workers facing dismissal unless they get shots marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall carrying giant US and Canadian flags.
In New Zealand, inspired by the Canadian "Freedom Convoy," trucks and campervans blocked streets near parliament in Wellington to protest against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccinations.
At least 11 dead in Colombia mudslide
At least 11 people died and 35 were injured in a mudslide triggered by heavy rains in Colombia on Tuesday, the national disaster agency said.
The early morning rains touched off a landslide on a mountain in central-western Risaralda province, burying several homes in the impoverished municipality of Dosquebradas.
Rescue teams dug through the mud looking for survivors, said the agency, which earlier in the day reported seven deaths and 29 people injured.
Wasteful Man United slip out of top four after draw at Burnley
A wasteful Manchester United dropped out of the Premier League's top four after they were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom side Burnley on Tuesday.
United dominated right from the off and had an early effort ruled out by VAR for offside before Paul Pogba, on his first league start since mid-October, hammered home his first goal of the season to give the visitors a deserved lead.
The visitors should have added to their advantage before the break but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope kept them at bay with several fine saves, while the hosts did not have a single effort at goal in the opening period.
Netflix movie The Power Of The Dog leads Oscar nominations
Jane Campion’s gothic Western The Power Of The Dog led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, fending off a crowded field of movies from a year in which Covid-19-weary audiences slowly headed back into movie theatres.
The movie about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana released by Netflix earned 12 nods ahead of next month’s Oscars gala, including Best Director – making Campion the first female auteur nominated twice in Academy Award history.
The Power Of The Dog was also nominated for Best Picture, and landed acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.