While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 8

Trump took Kim 'love letters', govt records from White House: Report
The US National Archives retrieved multiple boxes of records - including "love letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - from Mr Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that had been improperly removed from the White House, a report said on Monday (Feb 7).
The documents and mementos - which also included correspondence from former US president Barack Obama - should have been turned over at the end of Mr Trump's term, under the Presidential Records Act.
But the agency did not get hold of them until last month, according to The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources. A former Trump aide quoted by the paper said they did not think Mr Trump had acted with criminal intent.
Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign
London echoed to the sound of cannon shots on Monday (Feb 7) to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, beginning a year of celebrations to honour Britain's longest-serving monarch.
At midday, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery unit fired a 41-gun salute from Green Park, near the monarch's Buckingham Palace residence in central London.
Another 62 shots then rang out an hour later from the Tower of London, the historic royal palace and home to the Crown Jewels 4.8km across the city.
Macron tells Putin he seeks to avoid war and build trust
French President Emmanuel Macron, the top Western leader to visit Moscow since Russia began massing troops on the border with Ukraine, told Vladimir Putin at the start of talks in the Kremlin on Monday (Feb 7) that he aimed to avoid war and build trust.
Macron told the Russian president he was seeking a "useful"response "that of course allows us to avoid war and to build bricks of trust, stability, visibility". Putin, for his part, said Russia and France shared "a common concern about what is happening in the security sphere in Europe".
"I see how much efforts the current leadership of France and the president personally, is applying in order to solve the crisis related to providing equal security in Europe for a serious historical perspective," Putin said.
US, Germany 'in lockstep' on confronting Russia over Ukraine: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Monday (Feb 7) at a meeting with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the two countries are "in lockstep" on confronting Russia over Ukraine.
"We're working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe," as well as in meeting "challenges posed by China," Biden said in the White House's Oval Office.
Scholz, on his first trip to the White House since taking over from longtime German leader Angela Merkel, said their countries were the "closest allies and working intensely together."
Winter Olympics: Figure skater Zhou withdraws from Beijing after positive Covid-19 test
American figure skater Vincent Zhou said on Monday (Feb 7) he has withdrawn from the Beijing Olympics ahead of this week's men's singles competition after testing positive for Covid-19.
A tearful Zhou, who finished sixth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and beat triple world champion Nathan Chen for the gold medal at the Skate America Grand Prix in October, delivered the news in a five-minute Instagram video.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and unfortunately I will have to withdraw from the individual event starting tomorrow," Zhou said.