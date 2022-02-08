While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 8

Trump took Kim 'love letters', govt records from White House: Report

The US National Archives retrieved multiple boxes of records - including "love letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - from Mr Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that had been improperly removed from the White House, a report said on Monday (Feb 7).

The documents and mementos - which also included correspondence from former US president Barack Obama - should have been turned over at the end of Mr Trump's term, under the Presidential Records Act.

But the agency did not get hold of them until last month, according to The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources. A former Trump aide quoted by the paper said they did not think Mr Trump had acted with criminal intent.

