While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 8

Coronavirus: WHO warns of global shortage of protective equipment

The world is facing a chronic shortage of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment in the fight against a spreading coronavirus epidemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

The UN agency has been sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and gowns to every region, Dr Tedros told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva.

"However, the world is facing a chronic shortage of personnel protective equipment, as you might imagine. This afternoon I will be speaking to the pandemic supply chain network to identify the bottlenecks and find solutions and push (for) fairness in distribution of equipment," he said.

As of 6am Geneva time, there were 31,211 confirmed coronavirus cases in China and 637 deaths, as well as 270 cases in 24 other countries with 1 death, Dr Tedros said.

Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses White House job

A US Army officer who testified at the hearings in the House of Representatives which led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump was ousted from his White House job on Friday, his lawyer said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he worked on the National Security Council, with his lawyer calling the move an act of revenge by the president.

Hours earlier, Trump had said he wanted Vindman gone.

Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean bans China, Hong Kong, Macau passport holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises said on Friday it would ban guests holding China, Hong Kong or Macau passports from boarding its ships amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The company’s new protocols come in the wake of the fast-spreading virus, which has killed more than 600 people and has affected over 31,000 individuals in at least 25 countries.

Guests or crew members who have travelled to, from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau, or been in contact with someone who has, less than 15 days before sailing will not be allowed to board the company’s ships under the new rules.

Beatrice, granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, to marry in May

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is to marry Italian businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London later this year, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The marriage, at St James' Palace on May 29, is likely to be a more low-key event than the 2018 wedding of her younger sister Eugenie. She paraded through the streets of Windsor after marrying British wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29, are daughters of the queen's second son Prince Andrew, who has been embroiled in a scandal over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kobe Bryant helicopter engines showed no sign of 'catastrophic internal failure'

The two engines of the luxury helicopter that crashed into a steep hillside, killing basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others near Los Angeles last month, showed no evidence of a "catastrophic internal failure," federal investigators said on Friday.

The interim report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on its crash probe 12 days after the Jan 26 accident also said examination of the rotor assemblies found damage "consistent with powered rotation at the time of impact."

The findings, while preliminary, pointed to no obvious signs of mechanical problems that might have contributed to the fiery crash in which Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and all seven others aboard the helicopter perished.

