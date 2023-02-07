While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 7

Nepal aircraft that crashed had no thrust motion in engines before landing, says panel
An aircraft that crashed in Nepal last month, killing 71 people on board, had no thrust motion in its engines in the final leg of its descent, a government-appointed panel investigating the accident said on Monday.
The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan 15, in one of Nepal’s worst airplane accidents in 30 years.
There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals. Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.
Biden ‘deeply saddened’ by Turkey, Syria quake; pledges US aid
US President Joe Biden said he was “deeply saddened” and promised his country’s assistance Monday after a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance,” the president tweeted from his official account.
“Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake,” he added in a statement later released by the White House.
US recovering balloon debris, won’t return it to China
The United States is recovering debris from the downed Chinese balloon in the Atlantic for analysis by intelligence experts and there is no plan to give the remains back to Beijing, officials said Monday.
China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but the United States says it was a sophisticated high-altitude spying vehicle.
“They have recovered some remnants off the surface of the sea and weather conditions did not permit much undersea surveillance of the debris field,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said two days after a US fighter jet shot down the balloon.
US plans 200 per cent tariff on Russian aluminum: Bloomberg News
The United States is preparing to impose a 200 per cent tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as Washington looks to mount pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian metal has also been targeted by the United States after being dumped by Moscow on the US market below cost, harming American companies, the report said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.
The move has been contemplated for months, the report added. Reuters reported last October that the Biden administration was weighing restrictions on imports of Russian aluminum in response to Moscow’s military escalation in Ukraine.
Football: Jesse Marsch sacked by Premier League strugglers Leeds
Jesse Marsch was sacked as Leeds manager on Monday after the American failed to halt the struggling club’s slide towards the Premier League relegation zone.
Leeds’ 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday left them just one place above the bottom three after seven league games without a win.
“Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties,” the club said in a statement.