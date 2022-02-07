While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 7

More than 80 per cent of cargo backlog at Changi Airport cleared
More than 80 per cent of the backlog of cargo stuck at Changi Airport due to a confluence of factors has been cleared as at Sunday (Feb 6).
The remainder of the backlog is on track to be cleared by Tuesday, said Mr Bob Chi, Sats chief operating officer for gateway services, in an update late on Sunday.
Delays in processing by Sats, Changi Airport's chief ground handler for airfreight, were caused by a surge in cargo shipments pre-Chinese New Year and a shortage of manpower due to Covid-19 infections among airport staff.
Three climbers dead in Greece
Three climbers missing since Saturday (Feb 5) afternoon were found dead on Sunday in Helmos mountain in the Peloponnese, the Greek fire brigade said, allegedly as a result of an avalanche.
A search and rescue operation had been under way since late Saturday, with the participation of the fire brigade, a helicopter, drones and volunteers.
The three climbers, aged 50-55 and considered experienced in ice climbing, according to media reports, set off on Saturday morning to climb near Kalavrita Ski Resort.
Russia could invade Ukraine any day but diplomatic path is open: White House
Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (Feb 6).
"We are in the window. Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine, or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead," Sullivan told the Fox News Sunday programme.
Sullivan made the comments in television interviews after two US officials on Saturday said Russia has in place about 70 per cent of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Tennis: Murray to skip clay-court season to protect fitness
Former world number one Andy Murray said on Sunday (Feb 6) that he intends to skip the French Open and rest of the clay-court season in order to prevent injury and prolong his career following multiple hip surgeries.
The 34-year-old Murray, who crashed out in the second round of the Australian Open, will be in action at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam starting Monday after accepting a wildcard to enter the main draw.
"The past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse, "the three-times major winner told reporters ahead of his first-round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.
Winter Olympics: US criticises China's choice of Olympic torchbearer
The United States on Sunday (Feb 6) criticised China's choice of an ethnic Uighur to carry the Olympic torch, calling it an effort by Beijing to "distract us" from the mistreatment of the minority group.
The appearance Friday of Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a 20-year-old cross-country skier, as the final torch bearer thrust her - and the Uighur question - squarely onto the world stage.
"This is an effort by the Chinese to distract us from the real issue here at hand," US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday on CNN: "that Uighurs are being tortured, and Uighurs are the victims of human rights violations by the Chinese."