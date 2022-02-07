While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 7

More than 80 per cent of cargo backlog at Changi Airport cleared

More than 80 per cent of the backlog of cargo stuck at Changi Airport due to a confluence of factors has been cleared as at Sunday (Feb 6).

The remainder of the backlog is on track to be cleared by Tuesday, said Mr Bob Chi, Sats chief operating officer for gateway services, in an update late on Sunday.

Delays in processing by Sats, Changi Airport's chief ground handler for airfreight, were caused by a surge in cargo shipments pre-Chinese New Year and a shortage of manpower due to Covid-19 infections among airport staff.

READ MORE HERE

Three climbers dead in Greece