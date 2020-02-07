While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 7

Coronavirus: Doctor who tried to warn of outbreak dies from virus

A Chinese doctor who was among the first to raise a public alarm about the deadly new coronavirus outbreak died of the infection early on Friday, his hospital announced.

Opthalmologist Li Wenliang passed away from the infection at 2:58am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

There had earlier been confusion surrounding his condition, after reports that he had died were followed up with reports denying that this was the case.

In the most recent update before his death was announced, the Wuhan hospital said in a Weibo post around 12.45am on Friday that it was still trying to save Dr Li and that his condition was critical.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: WHO says too early to say outbreak peaking in China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday it was too early to say that China's coronavirus outbreak was peaking, but noted that the country had recorded its first day of a drop in the number of new infections.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections inside the world's second-largest economy.

That number had risen by nearly 4,000 from Wednesday to Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Trump 'apoplectic' with Britain's Boris Johnson over Huawei 5G decision, reports FT

US President Donald Trump was "apoplectic" with Boris Johnson during a phone call to discuss the British prime minister's decision to allow Chinese firm Huawei a role in Britain's 5G mobile phone network, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Citing unnamed officials in London and Washington, the FT said the president was livid during the exchange last week after Johnson's government said Huawei could have a limited role in building Britain's 5G mobile network, despite warnings from the Trump administration.

The paper said one individual who was briefed on the contents of the call on Jan 28 said Trump was "apoplectic".

READ MORE HERE

Boeing identifies new software problem on grounded 737 Max

Boeing engineers have discovered a new software problem on the grounded 737 Max that must be patched before the plane can return to service, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson said.

Dickson confirmed during remarks in London on Thursday that the agency is evaluating the issue.

A light indicating that the stabliliser trim system wasn't working properly "had been staying on for longer than a desired period," Dickson said, without providing more detail.Boeing shares seesawed during Dickson's remarks.

READ MORE HERE

'Drastic' fall in bumblebee populations shocks scientists

When scientist Peter Soroye first saw the figures showing estimated bumblebee populations in North America had fallen by nearly 50 per cent in a single generation, he thought it must be a typo.

He checked the numbers - the result of a long-term analysis of bumblebee populations published in the journal Science on Thursday - seven times to be sure they were accurate.

Rising temperatures are contributing to drastic declines of bumblebees across Europe and North America at rates "consistent with a mass extinction", threatening food cultivation, the study concluded.

READ MORE HERE