While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 6

Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace
Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Feb 5.
Charles, 75, who became king in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is “wholly positive” about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible, the palace said.
Charles spent three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. The palace said a separate issue of concern had been spotted during the hospital visit, but did not given any further details on the nature of the cancer.
Yemen appoints foreign minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak as new prime minister: Statement
Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision on Feb 5 appointing its foreign minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak as the country’s new prime minister.
Outging Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed will take on the role of an advisor to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, the office of Yemen’s Cabinet later posted on X.
Bin Mubarak came to prominence in 2015 when he was kidnapped by the country’s Iran-aligned Houthis while he served as Yemen’s presidential chief of staff during a power struggle with then President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Jury deliberating in case of US mother of school shooter
A US jury began deliberations on Feb 5 in the high-profile case of a Michigan mother charged with involuntary manslaughter over a school shooting carried out by her teenage son.
Jennifer Crumbley, 45, and her husband, James, 47, are the first parents of a school shooter to face felony charges in the United States for the actions of their child, according to prosecutors.
Ethan Crumbley, 17, their son, is serving a life sentence for the Nov 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School which left four students between the ages of 14 and 17 dead.
Survivor of Turkey’s devastating quake, Bufy the dog finds a new family
Bufy, a golden retriever found trapped in the ruins of a bakery after Turkey’s devastating earthquake, is settling into life with a new family and recovering from his ordeal of a year ago.
His new owner, Pinar Tamgucuk, said although she has never really been fond of animals, she wanted to adopt the dog as soon as she his paw reaching out from the rubble in her hometown of Hatay in southern Turkey.
“They had shut the dog inside the bakery. Right away, when he reached out his paw to me, I wanted to take him at that moment,” Tamgucuk said.
Footballer Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told
Former Brazil footballer Dani Alves groped two women before allegedly sexually assaulting their friend at a Barcelona nightclub in 2022, they told a court on Feb 5 at the start of a trial in the Spanish city.
A friend and a cousin of the complainant, who were at the club with her that night, told the court Alves invited them over to the VIP area where he was with a friend.
In emotional testimonies, they said Alves groped them and flirted with the complainant before they described the aftermath of the alleged assault. The court did not disclose their names.