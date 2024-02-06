While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 6

Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace



Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Feb 5.

Charles, 75, who became king in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is “wholly positive” about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible, the palace said.

Charles spent three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. The palace said a separate issue of concern had been spotted during the hospital visit, but did not given any further details on the nature of the cancer.

