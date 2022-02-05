While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 5

Blinken to visit Asia to emphasise US commitment
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Asia next week for talks with Indo-Pacific allies, including a meeting of foreign ministers of the four-nation Quad, the State Department said on Friday.
Blinken is making the trip despite the mounting crisis over Ukraine and policy analysts say the aim is to show the Indo-Pacific region support and that pushing back against China's expanding influence remains Washington's top priority.
Blinken will leave Washington on Monday and be in Australia from Feb 9-12 for the meeting of the Quad - the United States, Japan, India and Australia.
Blinken will then meet Pacific Island leaders in Fiji before heading to Hawaii to confer with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts to discuss the North Korea issue.
Five tourists, two crew die in Peru plane crash at Nazca Lines
At least seven people have died after a light aircraft crashed during a flight above the Nazca Lines archaeological site in Peru, local police and the national government said on Friday.
Local police said that the deceased included three Dutch tourists, two Chilean tourists, and two Peruvian members of crew.
The Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement that the Cessna 207 aircraft crashed in the vicinity of the Maria Reiche airport in the city of Nazca.
Carpet of dead fish found off France after trawler incident
Dutch-owned trawler FV Margiris, the world's second-biggest fishing vessel, shed over 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic Ocean off France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that environmental campaigners spotted.
The spill was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net, said fishing industry group PFA, which represents the vessel's owner.
An environmental group disputed that account, saying it was an illegal discharge of over 100,000 unwanted fish.
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs marks return with Berlin win
Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs marked his long-awaited return to the track with victory in the 60m at the Berlin indoor meet on Friday.
The Italian sprinter won in a time of 6.51sec in his first appearance since stunning the sport at the Tokyo Games in August.
Jacobs, the European champion over 60m, had said on the eve of the event that he had come to Berlin "just to win".
Grand Theft Auto game maker says new edition in development
The maker of the notorious Grand Theft Auto video game franchise announced on Friday that a new edition is under development, confirming long-bubbling speculation.
New York-based or how it will be different from the previous edition of the game released in 2013 to blockbuster sales.
"We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is under way," the studio's subsidiary Take Two Interactive said in an online post.