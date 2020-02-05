While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 5

WHO calls for improved data-sharing on coronavirus, says sending team to China

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday urged all health ministers to improve data-sharing on coronavirus immediately and said he would send a team of international experts to work with Chinese counterparts.

The UN agency was sending masks, gloves, respirators and nearly 18,000 isolation gowns from its warehouses to some two dozen countries that need support, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told its Executive Board.

So far 22 nations have reported trade or travel-related measures linked to the coronavirus, which Tedros said should be"short in duration, proportionate to public health risks" and reviewed regularly.

"Such restrictions can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma with little public health benefit," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Trump gloats over Democrats' woes ahead of State of the Union speech

President Donald Trump goes to his State of the Union speech on Tuesday gloating over the Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucuses, sure of acquittal in his impeachment trial, and more optimistic than ever of re-election.

The Republican is turning what could have been the darkest week of his presidency - with years of scandals crescendoing into only the third presidential impeachment trial in US history - into a victory lap.

And the Iowa Democrats' mess up of the start of the primary season gifted him yet another boost ahead of November's presidential election.

READ MORE HERE

Mystery of poisoned babies deepens after German probe blunder

Fresh questions emerged on Tuesday in the mysterious case of five newborn babies who were drugged with morphine at a German hospital, after police said they made "a mistake" when they arrested a nurse on suspicion of attempted manslaughter.

The five babies, aged between one day and five weeks at the time, all survived the attempted poisoning on Dec 20 and are not expected to suffer lasting harm.

The nurse was detained on Wednesday after investigators searching her locker at Ulm University Hospital discovered a feeding syringe containing breast milk and traces of what initial testing determined was morphine.

READ MORE HERE

Justin Bieber on drug abuse: 'It was legit crazy scary'

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber has opened up about his past heavy drug abuse, calling it an escape from the pressures of fame that he decided to stop only when he felt he was dying.

Bieber, 25, has written on social media in the past year about his struggles with depression, drugs and fame, but he went into detail on camera for the first time in a documentary series about his life.

Bieber said he started using marijuana when he was about 13, the age at which he rose to fame as a baby-faced singer in Canada. He soon moved onto other substances, including ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, pills and alcohol.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Two men threatened to 'kill' Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Two men threatened to "kill" Mesut Ozil when they confronted the Arsenal midfielder's security guards, a London court heard on Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened outside Ozil's north London home just weeks after the former World Cup winner was targeted by moped attackers while driving in the area.

Security guard Kemil Sezer told the court that he and a colleague had been protecting Ozil, who was inside the house at the time, for several weeks.

READ MORE HERE