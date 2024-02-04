While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 4

Nearly 40 people reported killed in US retaliatory strikes

The United States launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people, in retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops.

The strikes, which included the use of long-range B-1 bombers flown from the US, were the first in response to the attack last weekend in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, and more US military operations are expected in the coming days.

The strikes intensified a conflict that has spread into the region since war erupted between Israel and Hamas after the militant Palestinian group’s deadly assault on Israel on Oct 7.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement the attacks represented “another adventurous and strategic mistake by the United States that will result only in increased tension and instability”.

