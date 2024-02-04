While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 4

Nearly 40 people reported killed in US retaliatory strikes
The United States launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people, in retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops.
The strikes, which included the use of long-range B-1 bombers flown from the US, were the first in response to the attack last weekend in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, and more US military operations are expected in the coming days.
The strikes intensified a conflict that has spread into the region since war erupted between Israel and Hamas after the militant Palestinian group’s deadly assault on Israel on Oct 7.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement the attacks represented “another adventurous and strategic mistake by the United States that will result only in increased tension and instability”.
Russia blames Ukraine after 15 killed in attack on bakery
Russia’s emergencies ministry said its workers had retrieved the bodies of 15 people from the rubble following a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a bakery in the city of Lysychansk in the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk on Feb 3.
The ministry shared video of emergency workers lifting two bloodied people onto stretchers and carrying them in the darkness out of the ruins of a building. The ministry said previously that its workers rescued 10 people and handed them to doctors.
Reuters could not immediately independently verify any details of the report coming out of an area Russia says it annexed in 2022. Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.
Raging forest fires kill at least 19 in Chile
At least 19 people were killed by forest fires in the coastal tourist city of Vina del Mar and the death toll could rise in the coming hours as rescue teams reach more affected areas, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said on Feb 3.
Black smoke billowed into the sky over many parts of the Valparaiso region, home to nearly one million inhabitants in central Chile, while firefighters using helicopters and trucks struggled to quell the flames in the area.
Throughout the country there were 92 active fires, leaving more than 43,000 hectares affected by the incident, Interior Minister Ms Toha said.
Qatar beat Uzbekistan on penalties to reach Asian Cup semis
Hosts and holders Qatar moved into an Asian Cup semi-final against Iran after beating Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Feb 3.
Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham was the hero for Qatar after saving three penalties in the shootout.
Pedro Miguel dispatched their final penalty in front of almost 60,000 fans at the tent-like Al-Bayt Stadium north of Doha.
Racing for Ferrari fulfils a childhood dream, says Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton said he was determined to leave Mercedes on a high this season before fulfilling a childhood dream by racing for Ferrari in 2025.
Britain’s seven-times Formula One world champion stunned the sport when his move on a multi-year deal was announced on Feb 1.
Hamilton, 39, said in a post on Instagram on Feb 3 that the decision felt right and reminded him of his move to Mercedes from McLaren at the end of 2012.