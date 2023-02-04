While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 4

US-China spy balloon row: A brief history of spying with balloons

A Chinese balloon seen hovering over the US state of Montana this week has been described as an “intelligence-gathering” airship by the Pentagon and a stray civilian research airship by China.

Whatever its intended use, the balloon offers a reminder of how for more than a century, governments have used balloons for surveillance and observation, most often during times of war.

Mr Thomas Paone, curator for the lighter-than-air collection at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, which includes balloons, blimps and airships, said that while balloon technology has changed over that time, the mission of observation has been a constant.

