While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 4

ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, US says

The leader of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) died when he blew himself and family members up during a US military raid in Syria, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the militant group’s efforts to reorganise as a guerilla force after losing large swathes of territory.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, had led ISIS since the death in 2019 of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a raid by US commandos.

As US forces approached Quraishi in north-west Syria overnight, he blew himself up also killing members of his own family, including women and children, according to Biden and US officials.

The blast was so big it blew bodies out of the three-storey building where Quraishi was and into surrounding streets in the town of Atmeh, US officials said, blaming ISIS for all civilian casualties.

